Lake Delton alcoholic beverage laws might change

LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton might amend its alcohol ordinance to allow for a moonshine business to set up shop in The Outlets retail mall.
The village board approved a first reading and introduction to amend its ordinance on alcohol beverages to include a section to apply for a special license permit. The changes would allow for further review and flexibility to allow for additional conditions when applying for a liquor license. The item was approved at a Sept. 28 village board meeting and will be brought back for review at a future meeting, where final action might be taken.
According to the proposed ordinance, the holder of the special license permit must comply with local and state laws and may include restrictions and prohibitions like hours of operation, products offered for sale, definition of premises and signage.
Village Clerk/Treasurer and Coordinator Kay Mackesey said changes to the ordinance is proposed to allow The Shinery, a Wisconsin-based moonshine business, a location in the Outlets retail mall. The village approved for the business to receive a Class A Fermented Malt Beverage and Intoxicating Liquor License at its Aug. 24 meeting after hearing the businesses presentation.
The license was approved as presented at the meeting. The license limits sales of alcohol being a part of a retail operation, Mackesey said in a Sept. 30 email. Since the village approved the license, the franchise is no longer participating in the process and the location will be known as The Dells Moonshine, Mackesey said at the meeting.
Village Attorney Richard Cross said in a Sept. 30 follow-up interview that because the business plan is unique with the proposed location in a retail mail, the special exceptions permit would allow the business to operate with the issues that could be present, like space. There’s also the concern of customers consuming alcohol off premise and inside the mall with it considered a public place, which is illegal. The business will need to show proof it will have rules and ways to identify liquor laws to the public.
“What happens then if someone is consuming it in the mall, they would be in violation of the consumption of alcohol in public,” Cross said. “We want to make sure everybody understands what the rules are and how to comply.”
According to Lake Delton’s ordinance on alcoholic beverages a criteria includes that 80% of gross sales must come from liquor. Other restrictions on Class A fermented license and liquor licenses include the premise must be open 12 months of the year with a minimum of 5,000 square feet, have at least $175,000 inventory of liquor and not be within 1,000 feet of another liquor store. Class A liquor license allows for the sale of packaged goods for consumption off the premises, Cross said.
While the business was approved for the license, it hasn’t been issued yet because the village is waiting for additional information, like its lease, to show the correct legal description to identify the premises to allow of the sale of alcoholic beverages, Cross said.
“Since it’s in a mall we need to know exactly where it is,” Cross said.
Other business
The board approved a resolution in support of the Sauk County Board considering a resolution requesting funding from the state for road repairs and improvements to Mirror Lake Bridge on Interstate Highway 90/94 and for US Highway 12/South Highway 23 in the village of Lake Delton and the city of Wisconsin Dells. The Sauk County Board approved to request funding from the state at its Sept. 15 meeting.
The board approved to discontinue part of an alley located in block 37 of Lake Delton. The parcel is .09 acres.
