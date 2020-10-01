Lake Delton alcoholic beverage laws might change

Village Attorney Richard Cross said in a Sept. 30 follow-up interview that because the business plan is unique with the proposed location in a retail mail, the special exceptions permit would allow the business to operate with the issues that could be present, like space. There’s also the concern of customers consuming alcohol off premise and inside the mall with it considered a public place, which is illegal. The business will need to show proof it will have rules and ways to identify liquor laws to the public.

“What happens then if someone is consuming it in the mall, they would be in violation of the consumption of alcohol in public,” Cross said. “We want to make sure everybody understands what the rules are and how to comply.”

According to Lake Delton’s ordinance on alcoholic beverages a criteria includes that 80% of gross sales must come from liquor. Other restrictions on Class A fermented license and liquor licenses include the premise must be open 12 months of the year with a minimum of 5,000 square feet, have at least $175,000 inventory of liquor and not be within 1,000 feet of another liquor store. Class A liquor license allows for the sale of packaged goods for consumption off the premises, Cross said.