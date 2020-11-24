Lake Delton amends senior housing agreement

LAKE DELTON — Plans for an anticipated senior living facility in Lake Delton has been reduced by 15 units to accommodate affordable housing criteria from the state.
The change to reduce the units in the proposed facility from 60 to 45 units was due to criteria changing in Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation rules in its qualifications for funds. The original design missed the threshold by one point, said Tom Diehl, trustee for the village board. The development is proposed for 31 Whitlock Street.
The board unanimously approved the changes at the board’s Nov. 23 meeting. Diehl presided over the meeting as Village Board President John Webb was absent. Board members Bernadette Starzyk and Joe Eck were present remotely.
The only item changed in the developer's agreement is the reduction and size of the units, said Richard Cross, village attorney. Any incentives were also removed from the original agreement and will be placed back in at a later date after the developers present their plans for approval, he said. All other aspects remain the same.
Hayden Frank, one of the developers in the project, said the plan is to submit the updated project to the state for approval Dec. 11. He hopes to start construction of the facility next fall, depending on the state’s timeline once it’s submitted. Site plans will also need approval from the plan commission and village board before construction can begin.
In a follow-up interview after the meeting, Diehl said the village's agreement with the developers for the project was approved last year and the project was submitted for WEDA approval last December.
Diehl said the village was notified by the developers the project was denied by the state in the spring. Lake Delton village officials encouraged the developers to re-design and submit the project for state approval due to the demand for senior housing in the area, he said.
“The village, through their housing study, knows that there is a tremendous demand for seniors living in our community to go into a safe environment versus staying at home,” Diehl said. “This is a real asset for what we don’t have in the village.”
Diehl said the independent living facility plans to include underground parking. He said the location is where the former King’s Inn Resort was located, now vacant land behind Denny’s Diner and next to Lake Delton Elementary School. Frank could not be reached for further comment.
Other business
The village board approved a disclosure and waiver of conflict document acknowledging Cross’ involvement in resolution of issues with a $4.4 million promissory note between the village of Lake Delton and the Village of Lake Delton Community Development Authority. According to the document, the funds were loaned to the CDA by the village in financing the Hiawatha Dormitory project. According to the document, Hiawatha has suffered “catastrophic losses” in income as only 10% of the J-1 students were able to work in the area this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is unlikely able to make payments when the note is due.
The board approved to appoint Les Bremer to the village board to fill in for Mark Whitfield’s trustee position. According to the agenda, Whitfield is resigning after deciding to move from Lake Delton.
