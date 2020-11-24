Lake Delton amends senior housing agreement

In a follow-up interview after the meeting, Diehl said the village's agreement with the developers for the project was approved last year and the project was submitted for WEDA approval last December.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Diehl said the village was notified by the developers the project was denied by the state in the spring. Lake Delton village officials encouraged the developers to re-design and submit the project for state approval due to the demand for senior housing in the area, he said.

“The village, through their housing study, knows that there is a tremendous demand for seniors living in our community to go into a safe environment versus staying at home,” Diehl said. “This is a real asset for what we don’t have in the village.”

Diehl said the independent living facility plans to include underground parking. He said the location is where the former King’s Inn Resort was located, now vacant land behind Denny’s Diner and next to Lake Delton Elementary School. Frank could not be reached for further comment.

Other business