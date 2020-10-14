Lake Delton approves $4.7 million promissory note with Wisconsin Dells for new high school funding

LAKE DELTON — Officials here approved the $4.7 million promissory note needed to provide the city of Wisconsin Dells funding for the new high school, fulfilling many of the requirements in the agreement between the two municipalities for the project.

At its Oct. 12 meeting, the Lake Delton village board unanimously approved payment with the Dells for construction of the new high school on Brew Farm Road. The promissory note is one of the many pieces in the agreement between both municipalities to provide $23.5 million in premier resort tax funds for the project.

According to the resolution, the ten-year note’s first payment is due May 1, 2021 with subsequent payments due on the first of May thereafter. The final payment of $3.092 million is due and payable May 1, 2030. Village Trustee Tom Diehl said the city will have the opportunity at the end of the scheduled timeframe of the note to decide to extend it for 10 more years or pay it off completely.

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved the agreement for the partial funding with Lake Delton last November.

Lake Delton issued the bonds needed for the high school with Wisconsin Dells paying back the $4.7 million represented by the promissory note. Lake Delton is providing $18.8 million in the project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}