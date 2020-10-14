Lake Delton approves $4.7 million promissory note with Wisconsin Dells for new high school funding

LAKE DELTON — Officials here approved the $4.7 million promissory note needed to provide the city of Wisconsin Dells funding for the new high school, fulfilling many of the requirements in the agreement between the two municipalities for the project.
At its Oct. 12 meeting, the Lake Delton village board unanimously approved payment with the Dells for construction of the new high school on Brew Farm Road. The promissory note is one of the many pieces in the agreement between both municipalities to provide $23.5 million in premier resort tax funds for the project.
According to the resolution, the ten-year note’s first payment is due May 1, 2021 with subsequent payments due on the first of May thereafter. The final payment of $3.092 million is due and payable May 1, 2030. Village Trustee Tom Diehl said the city will have the opportunity at the end of the scheduled timeframe of the note to decide to extend it for 10 more years or pay it off completely.
The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved the agreement for the partial funding with Lake Delton last November.
Lake Delton issued the bonds needed for the high school with Wisconsin Dells paying back the $4.7 million represented by the promissory note. Lake Delton is providing $18.8 million in the project.
The new high school was also funded by a $33 million referendum approved by voters in 2018, a $3.2 million land donation from Todd and Shari Nelson and a cash donation from Sally Olson Bracken of $500,000. The high school opened earlier this year and holds grades 9-12.
Special license permit section
The village board also unanimously approved to add a special license permit section to its ordinance on alcoholic beverages. The modification creates additional flexibility and allows the board to further review to allow for additional conditions for those seeking a liquor license.
According to the proposed ordinance, the holder of the special license permit must comply with local and state laws that could include restrictions and prohibitions like hours of operation, products offered for sale, definition of premises and signage.
The addition was introduced after a moonshine business proposed to set up a location in the Outlets retail mail. The addition of the special license permit allows the business to decide if it wants to continue with its plans to set up a location in the mail.
While the license has been approved, the business will still need to show proof of rights to the premise through its lease. Outlets retail mall General Manager Michelle Zuelke said the lease is in negotiations and the business hopes to open Thanksgiving weekend.
