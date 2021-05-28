Lake Delton approves building code ordinance change to meet state requirements

LAKE DELTON — The Lake Delton Village Board adopted an ordinance to bring its building code up to par with state requirements.

Board members approved to repeal and recreate Chapter 57 of the municipal code, or the village’s comprehensive building code at their May 24 meeting. Trustee Merije Ajvazi was absent. Village Attorney Richard Cross said the amendments were state mandated.

Some of the changes listed in the ordinance include redacting provisions where the code must apply, including agricultural buildings used exclusively for farm purposes and historical buildings designated as such by the federal or state government. Trustee Tom Diehl noticed it was the same ordinance the board approved once before, having done so at the April 12 board meeting. Cross said the state wanted to change the ordinance.

“Every time they look at it they want to tweak it,” Cross said. He said there is a possibility trustees might see the same ordinance in the future with amendments depending on what the state decides.