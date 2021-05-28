Lake Delton approves building code ordinance change to meet state requirements

LAKE DELTON — The Lake Delton Village Board adopted an ordinance to bring its building code up to par with state requirements.
Board members approved to repeal and recreate Chapter 57 of the municipal code, or the village’s comprehensive building code at their May 24 meeting. Trustee Merije Ajvazi was absent. Village Attorney Richard Cross said the amendments were state mandated.
Some of the changes listed in the ordinance include redacting provisions where the code must apply, including agricultural buildings used exclusively for farm purposes and historical buildings designated as such by the federal or state government. Trustee Tom Diehl noticed it was the same ordinance the board approved once before, having done so at the April 12 board meeting. Cross said the state wanted to change the ordinance.
“Every time they look at it they want to tweak it,” Cross said. He said there is a possibility trustees might see the same ordinance in the future with amendments depending on what the state decides.
The board also scheduled a hearing to discontinue an alley on block 11 Plat of the Dells Manor unit 1 for July 12, 2021. Trustees also decided to send remodeling plans for architectural designs and landscape review for the exterior at 207 West Munroe Ave., the former Olympia Motel, back to the plan commission for further review. The plans were sent to the commission to make sure the building is in compliance with municipal code due to proposed architectural colors and plans for the building. The board also approved a patio extension for The Del-Bar for an outdoor patio area.
The board also approved a Class B Site Fermented Malt Beverage and Intoxicating Liquor License for Lake City Social and to add a 90 by 12-foot patio area, which is planned for construction on the west side of the building. Owner Sue Getgen said the establishment plans to reopen May 26. The deck will not be ready but regular business will take place.
The board also approved renewal applications for outdoor musical performance permits for Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, Great Wolf Lodge and Monk’s at the Wilderness. Those permits are scheduled to expire June 30, 2022.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.