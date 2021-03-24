Lake Delton approves first reading of ATV/UTV rules

According to the proposed ordinance allowing the vehicles to drive in Lake Delton, the village reserves the right to close or modify ATV/UTV routes at any time. No person shall operate an ATV/UTV within the village from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., operate at a speed limit greater than 35 miles per hour and have no open intoxicants. All ATV/UTV vehicles are subject to village parking regulations and restrictions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Operators and passengers under 18 years old must wear a helmet and protective headgear as required by state law. Operators must also have a valid driver’s license and insurance and are subject to following all state statues and DNR regulations pertaining to age and safety certificate requirements.

The proposed ordinance would permit ATV/UTV use on Birchwood Road, Clara Avenue, North and South Burritt Avenue, Gasser Road, West Frontage Road to Progressive Drive to Hillman Road to Bunker Road, County Highways P from Birchwood Road to Highway 23 to Commerce Street to Xanadu Road to South Burritt Avenue and Zap Drive, according to the proposal. Wisconsin Dells Parkway, which has several businesses, attractions and restaurants along the stretch of road, is not listed.