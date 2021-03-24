Lake Delton approves first reading of ATV/UTV rules

LAKE DELTON — An ordinance permitting all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle use on certain roads in Lake Delton has passed its first reading and will go through further review by village officials.
In a 5-1 vote, trustees approved for publication an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads with restrictions. Trustee Tom Diehl voted in opposition.
Diehl said after the meeting he opposed the item due to safety reasons.
“I think our number one responsibility of the village is public safety,” Diehl said.
Clerk/Treasurer/Coordinator Kay Mackesey said she expects the item will be on the April 12 agenda for the board to review for a second reading at its regular meeting, where it could be approved. If an ordinance permitting ATV/UTV use is approved, swill need to wait until signs are posted along the established route before driving in Lake Delton.
The village unanimously approved an introduction and to publish a separate proposal prohibiting establishments from selling or renting ATV/UTVs not on a designated route, including Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Munroe Avenue, also known as Highway 12 and 23, respectively. Those establishments would also need a conditional use permit.
Village Attorney Richard Cross said he would draft another amendment to further clarify and regulate rental rules for the village to review.
According to the proposed ordinance allowing the vehicles to drive in Lake Delton, the village reserves the right to close or modify ATV/UTV routes at any time. No person shall operate an ATV/UTV within the village from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., operate at a speed limit greater than 35 miles per hour and have no open intoxicants. All ATV/UTV vehicles are subject to village parking regulations and restrictions.
Operators and passengers under 18 years old must wear a helmet and protective headgear as required by state law. Operators must also have a valid driver’s license and insurance and are subject to following all state statues and DNR regulations pertaining to age and safety certificate requirements.
The proposed ordinance would permit ATV/UTV use on Birchwood Road, Clara Avenue, North and South Burritt Avenue, Gasser Road, West Frontage Road to Progressive Drive to Hillman Road to Bunker Road, County Highways P from Birchwood Road to Highway 23 to Commerce Street to Xanadu Road to South Burritt Avenue and Zap Drive, according to the proposal. Wisconsin Dells Parkway, which has several businesses, attractions and restaurants along the stretch of road, is not listed.
Country Road H and A are also proposed in Lake Delton’s ordinance. According to the Baraboo News Republic, the Sauk County Board approved at its March 16 meeting to add new ATV/UTV crossing routes along highways in the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton area. Maps show routes will be added to several areas in Sauk County, including County Highway A near Ringling Road and adjoining County T in Delton, 1.73 miles of County T within Lake Delton and Delton, 1.17 miles of County H in Delton, 2.81 miles of County H in Dellona and Winfield, less than a mile of County HH in Dellona between County WD and County H, 2.47 miles of County P running from Coon Bluff Road in Dellona to Birchwood Road in Delton.
Village Board President John Webb thought the routes were a good start to review and consider expanding in the future. Lake Delton resident Doug Clausen, who also sits on the village’s plan commission and has been an advocate for ATV/UTV use in the village, agreed with Webb.
“I think this is a good starting point,” Clausen said. “I’m hopeful that we can get a start here and see where everything goes.”
He added ATV/UTV use has become popular throughout the nation, even outselling motorcycles.
“It’s something to be thinking about,” Clausen said.
Drone regulation
The village board approved to defer a proposed ordinance further regulating drone use in the village to the ordinance committee for more review. Mackesey said the item was brought up in the past and wanted to bring it back to the board for further review. Cross recommended the item go to the ordinance committee for review to look into updates with drone use since the ordinance was first passed in 2015.
Baraboo News Republic reporter Bridget Cooke contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.