Lake Delton approves funds, financial assistance for sewer treatment improvements

LAKE DELTON — Improvements will be made to Wisconsin Dells sanitary sewer system.
Lake Delton village board trustees unanimously approved official intent to reimburse expenditures for improvements to the sewer system, which the village shares with the city of Wisconsin Dells, at its Aug. 23 meeting. Trustees also unanimously approved a separate resolution to authorize the village coordinator to file applications for state financial assistance for the project. Trustee Merije Ajvazi attended the meeting remotely.
The Wisconsin Dells common council unanimously approved the same items for its portion of the cost at its Aug. 16 meeting. Wisconsin Dells Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry said the $1.8 million project will be split 50-50 between the village and city with each municipality paying around $925,000. The cost estimates were provided by MSA, according to Terry.
If the application is approved by the state, the principal amount could decrease to about $750,000 for the city of Wisconsin Dells, Terry said.
Village Board President John Webb said there is an opportunity for principal forgiveness for the village’s portion of the project.
The sewer commission, which oversees the needs of the sewer system, is combined between Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton. Webb said following Lake Delton’s meeting some of the sewer system improvements include replacing fan motors and replacing a roof on the sludge building.
Terry said at a rate increase would not be needed to support the borrowing at this time and said the city also has the cash on hand should the project not receive the financial assistance. Webb said he also didn’t believe a rate increase was necessary.
In other business, trustees approved to introduce for publication changes to its tourist rooming house ordinance. The changes include adding language to further define a bedroom at a tourist rooming house and an opportunity for eligible properties to expand occupancy. The item will need further approval from the village’s housing and property maintenance committee. It will also need a second reading before it becomes eligible for adoption. Trustees also approved to adopt amendments to its signs ordinance.
