Lake Delton approves funds, financial assistance for sewer treatment improvements

LAKE DELTON — Improvements will be made to Wisconsin Dells sanitary sewer system.

Lake Delton village board trustees unanimously approved official intent to reimburse expenditures for improvements to the sewer system, which the village shares with the city of Wisconsin Dells, at its Aug. 23 meeting. Trustees also unanimously approved a separate resolution to authorize the village coordinator to file applications for state financial assistance for the project. Trustee Merije Ajvazi attended the meeting remotely.

The Wisconsin Dells common council unanimously approved the same items for its portion of the cost at its Aug. 16 meeting. Wisconsin Dells Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry said the $1.8 million project will be split 50-50 between the village and city with each municipality paying around $925,000. The cost estimates were provided by MSA, according to Terry.

If the application is approved by the state, the principal amount could decrease to about $750,000 for the city of Wisconsin Dells, Terry said.

Village Board President John Webb said there is an opportunity for principal forgiveness for the village’s portion of the project.