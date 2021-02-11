Lake Delton approves new lease with AT&T for cell tower on village property

LAKE DELTON — Village officials have renewed its lease with AT&T to keep one of its cell towers on Lake Delton property.
The telecommunications company will pay $1,525 per month starting July 1 with the extension of the lease ending June 30, 2048. The site is located at 49 Miller Drive, according to a letter from the company sent to the village, which was provided to the Dells Events through a records request. Rent will increase 2% every year commencing July 1, 2022.
At it’s Feb. 8 meeting, the village board adjourned into closed session to discuss the matter before reconvening into open session to choose the option for the lease.
The option was one of two choices AT&T gave Lake Delton to pick from in the lease negotiations. According to the letter, AT&T also gave the option of providing a lump-sum payment of $385,799. In return, the village would grant a 99-year easement to the property and assign the lease rights and rental income under the lease to AT&T. The company also gave the option to provide installment payments totaling $423,622 in five installments of $84,724 for the same lease rights.
In other business, the board approved different classes of tourist rooming house property management permits for 16 properties based on the new tourist rooming house ordinance the village board approved in December.
Six properties were granted Tourist Rooming House and Class A property manager permits for an authorized manager to oversee the property for less than 7 days. One property was granted a Special Exception under the ordinance for a property management permit and Class A permit. Eight properties were granted a Class A permit to operate a short-term rental for less than 7 days. One property applying for the same permit was tabled for a later meeting because the applicant didn’t have an agent application, said Kay Mackesey, the village’s clerk/treasurer following the meeting. Class A permits will no longer be issued in 2022-23. The village also approved to grant a Class B permit to a property, which allows for rentals between 7-29 days.
The board also approved a taxi operator permit for Michael Peters for Dells Express Taxi as recommended by the Lake Delton Police Department expiring June 30, 2021.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.