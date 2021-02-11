Lake Delton approves new lease with AT&T for cell tower on village property

Six properties were granted Tourist Rooming House and Class A property manager permits for an authorized manager to oversee the property for less than 7 days. One property was granted a Special Exception under the ordinance for a property management permit and Class A permit. Eight properties were granted a Class A permit to operate a short-term rental for less than 7 days. One property applying for the same permit was tabled for a later meeting because the applicant didn’t have an agent application, said Kay Mackesey, the village’s clerk/treasurer following the meeting. Class A permits will no longer be issued in 2022-23. The village also approved to grant a Class B permit to a property, which allows for rentals between 7-29 days.