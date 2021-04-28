Lake Delton approves opening streets to ATV/UTV use with restrictions

ATV/UTVs will need to follow state statute when operating a vehicle in Lake Delton. Operators will not be allowed to drive from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., must possess a driver’s license and proof of insurance and not have an open intoxicant. ATV/UTV vehicles must operate at the posted speed limit and not operate at speeds greater than 35 miles per hour. Violators could face up to a $250 fine.

Lake Delton approving the ordinance comes three weeks after Wisconsin Dells opened its roads to ATV/UTV use.

AED purchase

The village board approved a modification to the 2021 Capital Budget to replace nine Automated External Defibrillators for the police department. Costs for the devices are $18,000.

According to a letter from Police Chief Daniel Hardman to the village board trustees, the police department was given notice in February its AED devices had been recalled. Since the recall, two of the police department’s units have failed under controlled circumstances, not while being deployed, according to the letter.