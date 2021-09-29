Lake Delton approves redistricting map

LAKE DELTON — Village officials approved a redistricting map to establish ward designations and combine wards for voting purposes.

Lake Delton trustees unanimously approved to authorize the redistricting plan for the village at its Sept. 27 meeting. Lake Delton will have five wards, according to the resolution. Ward 1 will have a population of 818 people, ward two will have 637 people, ward 3 604, ward 4, 742 and ward 5, 700. Wards 1, 2 and 3 are in supervisory district 1 for Sauk County and wards 4-5 are in Sauk County Supervisory District 12. Lake Delton will still have Wards 1-5 in Assembly District 41 and Senate District 14.

Village Attorney Richard Cross and Village Board President John Webb said nothing will change as a result of the village’s action and the redistricting. Cross said trustees with the village board are at large so they don’t represent a particular boundary within village limits.

“The only thing that changed is we had to identify wards and populations and that is simply for the state assembly and the Sauk County Board of Supervisors,” Cross said. He said the item was taken up by the village because the state redistricting Sauk County also had redistrict as well due to the results of the 2020 census.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}