Lake Delton board member Les Bremer looks ahead to future after appointment

LAKE DELTON — A longtime Lake Delton resident is back in a trustee position after falling short of retaining his seat in the April election.
Les Bremer was appointed as a board member by the village board Nov. 23 to fill a position formerly held by Mark Whitfield after he resigned to move back to Texas. Bremer, who served on the village board for three decades, lost his seat in the April 2020 election to Whitfield by five votes, finishing fourth overall in the race for three open seats. Merije Ajvazi and Bernadette Starzyk were also elected to the board in the spring.
Bremer said Dec. 7 that he’s happy to be back on the board, looking forward to continuing to work for the general welfare of the people and businesses of Lake Delton.
“It’s good to be back and good to continue what we we’re working on,” Bremer said.
Bremer has lived in the village for most his life, moving to the area in 1955. He briefly moved away from Lake Delton the 1960s but later returned in 1968.
He’s was first elected to the village board in the 1970s. Bremer said what sparked his interest in running back then was Lake Delton's anticipated growth.
“The village was just in its growing stages, we were in the process of expanding our sewage systems and creating a joint sewage commission,” Bremer said. “Then in the 90s, we did the water system, which was a big asset to the village and encouraged much of the growth that’s here now.”
During his 30 years on the board, Bremer oversaw the massive expansion of Lake Delton’s tourist trade, including the opening of Kalahari, the Wilderness resort and Great Wolf Lodge. Over that time, Lake Delton had to expand in order to accommodate the new influx of temporary workers and guests in the summer, which can see population in the Dells-Delton area swell to more than triple its usual figure.
While a lot was accomplished in those three decades, Bremer said more work needs to be done going forward. He said growth needs to continue and items like seasonal workforce and student housing need to be addressed, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic effecting the tourism industry.
Bremer said he will address “whatever is put before us” including most recent topics such as budget concerns with COVID-19 affecting tourism. Another concern he hopes to address is the shortage of senior and residential housing.
“There’s plenty of work to be done yet,” Bremer said. “The village is always growing and we’re always looking forward.”
Village Board President John Webb said Bremer has a passion for housing and finding ways to bring more affordable options to residents. He also spoke highly of Bremer’s personal character.
“He’s very honest and forthcoming,” Webb said of Bremer. “He’s been around the area sort of forever so he knows a lot of different people, knows a lot of different businesses. (He’s) been a part of the decisions that have been made over the last 30 years.”
