Lake Delton board member Les Bremer looks ahead to future after appointment

He’s was first elected to the village board in the 1970s. Bremer said what sparked his interest in running back then was Lake Delton's anticipated growth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The village was just in its growing stages, we were in the process of expanding our sewage systems and creating a joint sewage commission,” Bremer said. “Then in the 90s, we did the water system, which was a big asset to the village and encouraged much of the growth that’s here now.”

During his 30 years on the board, Bremer oversaw the massive expansion of Lake Delton’s tourist trade, including the opening of Kalahari, the Wilderness resort and Great Wolf Lodge. Over that time, Lake Delton had to expand in order to accommodate the new influx of temporary workers and guests in the summer, which can see population in the Dells-Delton area swell to more than triple its usual figure.

While a lot was accomplished in those three decades, Bremer said more work needs to be done going forward. He said growth needs to continue and items like seasonal workforce and student housing need to be addressed, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic effecting the tourism industry.