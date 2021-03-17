Lake Delton discusses ATV ordinance, proposed routes

LAKE DELTON — Village officials are moving forward with drafting an ordinance that would allow ATV/UTVs to drive on specific roads within the village.
Lake Delton's ordinance committee met March 11 to discuss what rules ATV/UTV operators will need to follow and potential routes in Lake Delton. No final action was taken. Village Board President John Webb said the village attorney will draft the ordinance to present to the committee at a later meeting. He estimates it will be another 30 days before the village board takes up the ordinance for consideration.
The proposal will need ordinance committee approval before it heads to the full village board for a first reading. It will need a second reading before it becomes eligible for adoption. If the ordinance is adopted, the next step is installing signs along the approved route before any ATV/UTVs can drive in Lake Delton.
Webb said the proposed route makes a “circle” around the outside of the village. Proposed routes include Trout Road off of Clara Avenue to Birchwood Road and Xanadu Road, Commerce Street and across the intersection at Highway 23 to get to County Road P. Additional routes in a map list North and South Burritt Avenue, Ishnala Road, Gasser Road, Frontage Road, Hillman Road and Bunker Road as potential roadways for ATV/UTV use.
Highway 12/23 in Lake Delton, which involves Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is not proposed in the potential route. Webb said the proposed routes link with the town of Delton, which has open streets for ATV/UTV’s to drive.
Village Attorney Richard Cross said Lake Delton will be responsible for monitoring and installing signs, making sure it’s visible to the public. Baraboo Bluff’s ATV-UTV Club Member Robert Spencer, present at the meeting, said the club will contribute up to $1,000 of matching funds for signage in Lake Delton.
The committee combed through the Wisconsin Dells ATV/UTV ordinance as a spring board for building its own ordinance. The village wants keep it as close to Wisconsin Dells’ ordinance as possible with both jurisdictions close to each other. Lake Delton will also need to incorporate state law in its ordinance.
The committee suggested hours of operations at 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and those under 18 years old must wear a helmet. Other municipal ordinances state operators must have insurance, be at least 16 years old, have a valid driver’s license and not possess any open intoxicants.
Dells’ council opens all city streets to ATV access, will need further approval from state and county
Wisconsin Dells approved to open its streets to ATV/UTV use and begin the process of installing signs in October. Dells Alderperson Terry Marshall said March 15 he estimates signage will be received by the end of March. He said the city is still working with the towns of Newport and Dell Prairie to operate the ATV/UTVs on shared roads with those municipalities.
Wisconsin Dells will announce when and which streets are open and ready for ATV/UTV operators at a later date.
Wisconsin Dells common council supports the use of ATV/UTV routes on all Sauk County highways within the city limits at its March 15 meeting. The Sauk County Highway Committee is seeking an ordinance change that would allow ATV/UTV use on all county highways, some which have never been opened. The county board will review the item at its March 16 meeting.
