Lake Delton discusses ATV ordinance, proposed routes

LAKE DELTON — Village officials are moving forward with drafting an ordinance that would allow ATV/UTVs to drive on specific roads within the village.

Lake Delton's ordinance committee met March 11 to discuss what rules ATV/UTV operators will need to follow and potential routes in Lake Delton. No final action was taken. Village Board President John Webb said the village attorney will draft the ordinance to present to the committee at a later meeting. He estimates it will be another 30 days before the village board takes up the ordinance for consideration.

The proposal will need ordinance committee approval before it heads to the full village board for a first reading. It will need a second reading before it becomes eligible for adoption. If the ordinance is adopted, the next step is installing signs along the approved route before any ATV/UTVs can drive in Lake Delton.

Webb said the proposed route makes a “circle” around the outside of the village. Proposed routes include Trout Road off of Clara Avenue to Birchwood Road and Xanadu Road, Commerce Street and across the intersection at Highway 23 to get to County Road P. Additional routes in a map list North and South Burritt Avenue, Ishnala Road, Gasser Road, Frontage Road, Hillman Road and Bunker Road as potential roadways for ATV/UTV use.