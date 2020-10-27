Lake Delton extends moratorium on tourist rooming house permits until Nov. 30

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the proposed rules, new permits for single-family and duplex properties will be issued to qualified tourist rooming houses renting for more than six consecutive days. No new permits for operating single family and duplex rental properties for less than six days will be allowed but existing properties already operating as rental units available for less than six days are eligible for renewal of an annual permit. If the property is sold, the permit would not be eligible for renewal.

Other proposed changes include hiring a property manager and maximum occupancy restrictions. Additional changes would require owners and property managers to sign releases allowing the village to access personal finance information from lodging marketplaces and approval from condominium associations for units with a short-term rental of less than seven days.

The state defines a tourist rooming house as an establishment rented to tourists and transients for a short period, such as vacation homes, cabins, and cottages, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website. It does not include hotels, motels or bed and breakfasts.

Other business