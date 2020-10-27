Lake Delton extends moratorium on tourist rooming house permits until Nov. 30

LAKE DELTON — Village officials have extended its interim moratorium for those who own tourist rooming house permits by another month to give officials more time to review proposed rules presented back in August.
The village board unanimously extended the moratorium on the issuance of tourist rooming house permits involving residential properties at its Oct. 26 meeting. The new order, which was supposed to expire Oct. 31, was extended to Nov. 30. The village board can also decide to extend the moratorium again before the November deadline.
The moratorium prolongs the time frame for owners of annual conditional use permits and housing permits who operate tourist rooming houses in Lake Delton. No tourist rooming house permits are being issued during the moratorium, said Kay Mackesey, clerk/treasurer and coordinator.
The extension also gives village officials time to publish the final version of the proposed changes and further discuss potential solutions with property owners and residents. Any changes to the ordinances will need final approval from the village board.
It is the third time Lake Delton had extended the moratorium since the board began reviewing proposed rule changes to its ordinance in late August to address several challenges its faced from safety to collecting room tax and nuisance complaints.
Under the proposed rules, new permits for single-family and duplex properties will be issued to qualified tourist rooming houses renting for more than six consecutive days. No new permits for operating single family and duplex rental properties for less than six days will be allowed but existing properties already operating as rental units available for less than six days are eligible for renewal of an annual permit. If the property is sold, the permit would not be eligible for renewal.
Other proposed changes include hiring a property manager and maximum occupancy restrictions. Additional changes would require owners and property managers to sign releases allowing the village to access personal finance information from lodging marketplaces and approval from condominium associations for units with a short-term rental of less than seven days.
The state defines a tourist rooming house as an establishment rented to tourists and transients for a short period, such as vacation homes, cabins, and cottages, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website. It does not include hotels, motels or bed and breakfasts.
Other business
Camp Chi Assistant Manager Kyle Colling presented a concept idea of hosting a drive thru lights display at its campground in Lake Delton. The camp will need to apply for an activity license from the village before moving forward with the idea, said Mackesey. Colling said it is the first time the camp is considering hosting an event to the community outside of its campers. No action was taken on the item.
The village board approved a certified survey map requested by TWH Property Holdings to divide a 3.26 acre parcel of land into two lots.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
