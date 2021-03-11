Lake Delton gives OK to restart police station construction

LAKE DELTON — The village board here has given the green light to proceed with construction of the new police station.

Board members unanimously approved to restart construction of the new 28,000 square foot facility at its March 8 meeting. The project started construction last spring but was put on hold due to financial uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is planned to restart April 5, while estimated completion is almost a year later, March 28, 2022.

In August, the village board approved installation of utilities at the new station, located on Miller Drive next to Dells-Delton EMS and Lake Delton Fire Station. In December, the board supported Holtz Builders preparing to order items with long wait times and winterizing the site to prepare to restart construction.

Dan Bullock of Holtz Builders said even though the market for lumber, steel and other material costs have seen a substantial increase, the village’s budget for the project will remain the same due to the construction company planning ahead and setting money aside in a contingency fund to cover those costs. He said the company is proposing to utilize those contingency funds starting April 5.