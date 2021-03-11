Lake Delton gives OK to restart police station construction

LAKE DELTON — The village board here has given the green light to proceed with construction of the new police station.
Board members unanimously approved to restart construction of the new 28,000 square foot facility at its March 8 meeting. The project started construction last spring but was put on hold due to financial uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is planned to restart April 5, while estimated completion is almost a year later, March 28, 2022.
In August, the village board approved installation of utilities at the new station, located on Miller Drive next to Dells-Delton EMS and Lake Delton Fire Station. In December, the board supported Holtz Builders preparing to order items with long wait times and winterizing the site to prepare to restart construction.
Dan Bullock of Holtz Builders said even though the market for lumber, steel and other material costs have seen a substantial increase, the village’s budget for the project will remain the same due to the construction company planning ahead and setting money aside in a contingency fund to cover those costs. He said the company is proposing to utilize those contingency funds starting April 5.
“Even with the changes we’ve seen in the market and all those things, we are not asking for an increase in the approved budget at this time,” Bullock said. “The approved budget will stay as is.”
The $10.9 million project was approved by the village March 9, 2020. Since then, material costs have caused the subtotal of the project to increase from $10.2 million to $10.6 million, an over $364,000 difference. Holtz Builders contingency fund will pick up the added cost, according to Bullock.
The new police station will include a 13,885 square foot main police building and a 14,169 square foot garage. The secondary support building will consist of parking for 22 squad cars and patrol boat, a mini forensics lab and evidence storage as well as 52 lockers for officers to use. The building provides additional room for Lake Delton’s police department to grow, which currently has 21 sworn officers and one full-time community service officer.
The new building will replace the department’s current location at the Kay C. Mackesey administration building, where it’s been stationed for about 20 years.
Village Trustee Tom Diehl, who attended the meeting remotely, said the change in the original plan will provide an additional partial year of premier resort tax money to possibly cover any costs with the project. He said the village should restart construction so it doesn’t have to rebid on the project in the future and sustain additional costs.
“I don’t think anybody wants to do that,” Diehl said.
Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman said he’s excited about the village moving forward with the construction of the new station.
“My staff and I are ecstatic and it’s exciting to get it moving forward,” Hardman said. “This facility is really needed to do our jobs more efficiently.”
