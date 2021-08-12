Lake Delton grants permit for Mt. Olympus rotating slide

LAKE DELTON — Village officials gave the OK for Mt. Olympus to construct a slide as an expansion of its indoor waterpark.

Trustees approved a conditional use permit Aug. 9 to allow a reduction in the required 20-foot front yard setback for the installation of a waterslide. One of the slide tubes will encroach in the setback by 10 feet. The item was also approved by the village’s plan commission held prior to the village board meeting.

The expansion will be within about ten feet of the right of way on Wisconsin Dells Parkway but still be fenced in.

Plan Commission member Tom Diehl, who also serves as a trustee on the village board, said he didn’t see a problem with allowing the setback request since it only pertains to the slide and not an entire building that will be within the setback limits. He also said the village has a “vested interest” in the ride portion of the project to draw more attention to Wisconsin Dells.

According to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Owner and CEO Nick Laskaris, the waterpark is constructing an additional 22,500 square feet to its existing indoor waterpark. The expansion also includes the first rotating waterslide in the nation. The new expansion and waterslide will open in summer 2022.

