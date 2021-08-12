Lake Delton grants permit for Mt. Olympus rotating slide

LAKE DELTON — Village officials gave the OK for Mt. Olympus to construct a slide as an expansion of its indoor waterpark.
Trustees approved a conditional use permit Aug. 9 to allow a reduction in the required 20-foot front yard setback for the installation of a waterslide. One of the slide tubes will encroach in the setback by 10 feet. The item was also approved by the village’s plan commission held prior to the village board meeting.
The expansion will be within about ten feet of the right of way on Wisconsin Dells Parkway but still be fenced in.
Plan Commission member Tom Diehl, who also serves as a trustee on the village board, said he didn’t see a problem with allowing the setback request since it only pertains to the slide and not an entire building that will be within the setback limits. He also said the village has a “vested interest” in the ride portion of the project to draw more attention to Wisconsin Dells.
According to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Owner and CEO Nick Laskaris, the waterpark is constructing an additional 22,500 square feet to its existing indoor waterpark. The expansion also includes the first rotating waterslide in the nation. The new expansion and waterslide will open in summer 2022.
Public works shed update
Public Works Director Gary Hansen said construction of the village’s 12,000-square-foot public works building is still behind schedule.
Olympic Builders and its subcontractors are experiencing supply issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hansen. In a separate interview, he said another factor may be that the company “has too many irons in the fire” and is busy with multiple projects and employment challenges.
He said Olympic Builder told him substantial completion was expected by Aug. 11, but Hansen said didn’t think it would get done in that time.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” he told the village board.
According to Hansen’s report, he estimates substantial completion could be reached in two weeks. The company has 30 days to complete a “punch list” of items after substantial completion, like cleaning and landscaping, before public works crews can move into the building. Penalties could be assessed if the project isn’t completed in time, which would need to be worked out with the company, he said.
The public works department had expected to move into the building in mid July.
GALLERY: Retired Green Bay Packers visit to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Wisconsin Dells
PACKERS SURPRISE DELLS FANS
Chaytin and Morgan
Nick and Joel high five
072921-dell-gallery-pack010.jpg
Maggey and Nick take picture
072921-dell-gallery-pack005.jpg
072921-dell-gallery-pack006.jpg
072921-dell-gallery-pack007.jpg
072921-dell-gallery-pack008.jpg
072921-dell-gallery-pack009.jpg
072921-dell-gallery-pack011.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.