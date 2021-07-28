Lake Delton lists two parcels of land for sale

LAKE DELTON — Trustees have placed two vacant village owned parcels on the market.

The measure was unanimously approved at the Lake Delton Board July 26 meeting. Village Board President John Webb said, in an interview following the meeting, the village decided to place the two vacant spots up for sale so a developer can repurpose it for another use in the future and the land can get on the tax roll.

According to Sauk County property records, the parcels are located on Commerce Street and 131 Wisconsin Dells Parkway and are owned by Lake Delton. One parcel is next to Kohl’s and the other is by Pierce’s Liquor Store, according to Webb.

According to Clerk/Treasurer Kay Mackesey, the parcel on Wisconsin Dells Parkway is 1.79 Acres and is being listed at $749,900 while the 7.43 acre parcel on Commerce Street is being listed for $399,900. The listing agency is Wisconsin Dells Realty, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The village’s decision to place two vacant land parcels up for sale comes two weeks after trustees approved to purchase the old, run down Twi-Lite Motel property for $225,000 with the intention of demolishing it so a future developer can repurpose the land.

Other business