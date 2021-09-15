Lake Delton police officers will receive 4% raise from 2022-24

LAKE DELTON — Village police officers will receive a raise over the next three years.

Lake Delton’s patrol, detective and sergeant positions top wage will receive a 4% increase each year from 2022 to 2024. Patrol positions will see their hourly wage increase from $37.67 per hour to $39.18 per hour in 2022, $40.75 in 2023 and $42.38 in 2024. Detective position hourly wages will increase from $38.15 per hour to $40.20 per hour in 2022, $41.81 in 2023 and $43.48 in 2024. Sergeant positions hourly wages will increase from $39.24 per hour to $41.85 per hour in 2022, $43.52 in 2023 and $45.26 in 2024.

In addition, officers will be allowed a clothing allowance increase from $450 to $600 per year with $200 boot purchase part of the annual replacement after initial equipment issue. If a court appearance is cancelled with less than 24 hours notice, staff will be paid a minimum of two hours at time and a half, according to the meeting minutes from the personnel committee meeting held Aug. 27 where the agreement between the village and the police union was approved to recommend to the village board following the committee’s closed session meeting.

The village board approved the collective bargaining agreement at its Sept. 13 at the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building.