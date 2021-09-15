Lake Delton police officers will receive 4% raise from 2022-24

LAKE DELTON — Village police officers will receive a raise over the next three years.
Lake Delton’s patrol, detective and sergeant positions top wage will receive a 4% increase each year from 2022 to 2024. Patrol positions will see their hourly wage increase from $37.67 per hour to $39.18 per hour in 2022, $40.75 in 2023 and $42.38 in 2024. Detective position hourly wages will increase from $38.15 per hour to $40.20 per hour in 2022, $41.81 in 2023 and $43.48 in 2024. Sergeant positions hourly wages will increase from $39.24 per hour to $41.85 per hour in 2022, $43.52 in 2023 and $45.26 in 2024.
In addition, officers will be allowed a clothing allowance increase from $450 to $600 per year with $200 boot purchase part of the annual replacement after initial equipment issue. If a court appearance is cancelled with less than 24 hours notice, staff will be paid a minimum of two hours at time and a half, according to the meeting minutes from the personnel committee meeting held Aug. 27 where the agreement between the village and the police union was approved to recommend to the village board following the committee’s closed session meeting.
The village board approved the collective bargaining agreement at its Sept. 13 at the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building.
The personnel committee originally received a proposal from the association for a 6% increase for patrol, detectives and sergeants starting in 2022 and 5% increase in 2023 and 2024, according to the meeting minutes from the Aug. 27 personnel committee meeting. The village also received a proposal for a clothing allowance increase from $450 to $500 per year with $100 boot purchase a part of the annual replacement after initial equipment issue. Pay for cancelled court appearances was kept the same.
According to the agreement, any newly hired patrol officer will receive a salary based on a percent of the top patrol wage. For the first 1-12 months on the job, newly-hired patrol officers receive 70% of the listed hourly rate with 5% salary increases every year until the officer reaches 61 months on the job, about five years. The officer receives 100% of the wage after that timeframe. A newly-hired patrol officer with prior experience in law enforcement could place into a higher pay step. The Lake Delton Police Department currently consists of 21 full-time officers, according to the police department’s website.
Village Board President John Webb said following the meeting wages for the police department were froze in a one-year contract last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said the village tries to work out a three-year contract with the village police association. Webb said the village is satisfied with the agreement. Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman said he was also satisfied with the agreement.
Other business
The village board approved to vacate a portion of the Miller Drive right of way and a certified survey map for the relocation of the Miller Drive right of way for the new police station being constructed on Miller Drive. The amount will equal 0.079 acres or 3,435 square feet, according to the resolution.
Public Works Director Gary Hansen said in his reports the new public works shed on Skyline Lane Drive reached substantial completion Aug. 25 with final completion expected by Sept. 25. Public works crews have already began utilizing the space for its equipment, he said.
Trustees unanimously approved to adopt changes to its tourist rooming house ordinance to further define a tourist rooming house based on state law and some other language amendments. Other changes include adding language to further define a bedroom at a tourist rooming house and an opportunity for eligible properties to expand occupancy.
Trustees approved a resolution for county library tax exemption.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.