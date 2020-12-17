Lake Delton predicts about 30% less premier resort tax, room tax money in 2021

LAKE DELTON — Village officials are predicting an average of 30% less premier resort and room tax revenue next year, considering COVID-19 will continue to affect tourism in 2021.

Lake Delton is predicting its premier resort tax operating revenue budget to be over $6 million this year, just shy of 24% less than last year. The room tax operating budget is expected to bring in 30% less for a total of only $8 million. Last year, officials budgeted room tax at $11.5 million and are only projected to receive $7.6 million in total revenues this year due to the coronavirus. The pandemic heavily impacted tourism around the nation as it forced shut downs to limit the spread of the coronavirus and people were more cautious with traveling and cancelling plans.

Both operating budgets were unanimously approved by the village board at its Dec. 14 meeting, wrapping up the village’s entire budget adoption for 2021. The board approved the village’s tax rate to remain neutral at $3.19 per $1,000 of assessed value Dec. 7.

Clerk/Treasurer Kay Mackesey said the operating budgets for both premier resort and room tax are the “best guesses” based on numbers taken in 2020. Village Board President John Webb said the decrease is due to the amount of revenue expected from tourism with the expectation the pandemic’s effects will continue next year.