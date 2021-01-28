Lake Delton preps for comprehensive plan update for first time since 2003

LAKE DELTON — The village is looking into updating its comprehensive plan, which hasn’t been done in almost two decades.
The village board approved a resolution establishing a partnership for the comprehensive plan with village residents. The plan will obtain feedback about goals, wants and needs of the village. The plan was granted approval at the board’s Jan. 25 regular meeting following the plan commission’s endorsement prior to the regular meeting. Allowing the public the option to participate is required by state statute.
MSA Professional Services, Inc. Senior Planner Ria Hull said procedures to update Lake Delton’s comprehensive plan should be completed by June at the latest, so the village can have current information to qualify for any potential coronavirus stimulus funding from the federal government. The Department of Administration’s website defines a comprehensive plan as “a local government’s guide to community physical, social, and economic development. It addresses at least nine elements: housing, transportation, land use, issues and opportunities, utilities and community facilities, agricultural, natural and cultural resources, economic development, intergovernmental cooperation and implementation.
“These are the things, we have to check these boxes as we go through the comp. plan,” said John Langhans, the village’s project manager/village engineer and zoning administrator who works with MSA.
Hull said the company plans to place a link to a multiple choice survey on the village’s website. Residents will also have their say as information to take the survey will be on utility bills. The optional survey plans to be live for up to three weeks sometime in February, she said. Hull said MSA plans to begin reviewing the preliminary survey and all nine elements in March and May. A final draft will be available for the village to review in June, where the plan commission will have a public hearing and adoption to send to the full board. The village board will also need to adopt the item.
“That is our current plan but it is subject to change,” Hull said at the plan commission’s Jan. 25 meeting.
Hull said information from the village’s housing study plan, completed last year, will be used in the comprehensive plan.
The last time the village updated its comprehensive plan was 2003. State law requires comprehensive plans must be updated no less than once every 10 years, according to the Department of Administration website. A copy of the plan from 2003 is on the village’s website at www.lakedelton.org/administrative/zoning-planning/.
During discussion, plan commission members went through all nine elements, brainstorming ideas for what they would like to see in the updated plan and addressed issues and opportunities for growth. Plan commission members threw around ideas from addressing the lack of affordable residential housing options, zoning agriculture land into residential property and transportation needs such as the bike and multi-use path accommodations. No action was taken.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.