Lake Delton purchases old Twi-Lite Motel property for $225,000

LAKE DELTON — Village officials have given the OK to purchase the Twi-Lite Motel property with the intention of tearing the buildings down and hoping another development will possibly take its place one day.

Trustees unanimously authorized the purchase of 0.29 acres of property, or 12,604 square feet at 111 Wisconsin Dells Parkway for $225,000 at its July 12 meeting. Trustee Cary Brandt was absent. The motel and its supporting buildings is owned by 100 Eleven LLC according to the resolution approved by the village board. According to online records from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, Brian Daggett of Montello is the registered agent for 100 Eleven LLC.

The money for the purchase will come out of TID 4.

The buildings will be demolished to become an empty lot so it can be redeveloped, said John Webb, village board president.

Webb said there is no developer yet and no timeline for the building’s demolition.

Webb said the former motel has been vacant for years but didn’t know exactly when it was last occupied. He said it is a non-conforming structure that no longer meets the existing zoning ordinances.

Public works shop update