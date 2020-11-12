Lake Delton republishes draft of tourist rooming house rules; ordinance changes considered

Class A licenses will be abolished by 2022-23, according to the ordinance, meaning no one will be able to rent a tourist rooming house for seven days or less by that timeframe and must rent it for more than 7 days.

The changes also set forth rules for registering with the village for the collection of room tax and premier resort tax money and penalties for not complying. The ordinances are also to control the amount of tourist rooming houses in the village to keep the flow of affordable housing in the village.

Rentals defined as tourist rooming houses must be used for at least seven days or more, according to the proposed rules. The ordinances also have further criteria for property managers in the proposed changes compared to the current ordinance, Diehl said. Criteria listed in the ordinance for qualified property managers include living within a 30-minute, 10-mile timeframe and managing three or more tourist rooming houses in the Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells area.

Tourist rooming houses will require the authorization and approval of the Condominium Owners Association. The proposed changes also eliminate single and family duplex residences eligible for Class A permits, except those owned prior to Oct. 1, 2020.