Lake Delton republishes draft of tourist rooming house rules; ordinance changes considered

LAKE DELTON – Village officials are continuing discussions regarding updates to its tourist rooming house rules.
The village board approved with a unanimous vote to re-publish three of the ordinances regarding tourist rooming house rules after re-introduction of the proposed changes at its Nov. 9 meeting. Village President John Webb attended remotely by phone.
The proposed changes will head to the village’s Nov. 23 meeting for a second reading, where final action could potentially be taken to the changes and the ordinances adopted.
“We feel that this reflects the needs of the village and the village residents,” said Tom Diehl, trustee on the board about the proposed changes to the rules.
The proposed changes to all three ordinances address challenges Lake Delton village officials and its residents have faced with the amount of tourist rooming houses in the village limits, from accurately collecting room and premier resort tax money to safety and noise complaints.
Village officials extended the moratorium for those who have permits three times, with the recent at its last October meeting to allow time to meet and compromise with property owners and conduct research into best practices and how to draft the rules.
Some of the proposed changes include classifying tourist rooming house properties into three classes of annual permits: Class A allowing seven days or less, Class A PM for a property manager to manage and communicate with the village for rental property for less than 7 days. Class A permits for hotels, motels and resorts, Class B for Tourist Rooming Houses licensed under the ordinance and Class C for registered property managers and online market places.
Class A licenses will be abolished by 2022-23, according to the ordinance, meaning no one will be able to rent a tourist rooming house for seven days or less by that timeframe and must rent it for more than 7 days.
The changes also set forth rules for registering with the village for the collection of room tax and premier resort tax money and penalties for not complying. The ordinances are also to control the amount of tourist rooming houses in the village to keep the flow of affordable housing in the village.
Rentals defined as tourist rooming houses must be used for at least seven days or more, according to the proposed rules. The ordinances also have further criteria for property managers in the proposed changes compared to the current ordinance, Diehl said. Criteria listed in the ordinance for qualified property managers include living within a 30-minute, 10-mile timeframe and managing three or more tourist rooming houses in the Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells area.
Tourist rooming houses will require the authorization and approval of the Condominium Owners Association. The proposed changes also eliminate single and family duplex residences eligible for Class A permits, except those owned prior to Oct. 1, 2020.
A property owner at the meeting asked the board why it decided to change the boundary of limits to have a property manager live no less than 10 miles away from the village, down from 25 miles and an hour away in the original ordinance. Village Attorney Richard Cross said the amount created a reasonable response time of 30 minutes or less and to limit the police time at a property if law enforcement is needed to respond to a residence.
“There’s examples of the past several years of slow response,” Cross said. “There’s no reason to budge on that.”
Webb said property owners who are within the limits can ask the village for an exception if they live close but outside the threshold.
“If you are 10.2 miles away, you will probably be heard; if you are 50 miles away you are probably not going to be heard,” Webb said.
