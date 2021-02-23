Lake Delton reviews opening streets to ATV/UTV access

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ATV/UTV advocates stress opening streets in municipalities, along with establishing and expanding routes, creates additional business for shops and provides easier access for enthusiasts to drive to nearby trails. Currently, those who want to drive their ATV/UTV from Lake Delton have to hook them up to trailers attached to a vehicle and drive to a nearby trail.

A letter from the Lake Delton Police Department to Village Board President John Webb provided to the Dells Events through an open records request, suggests possible routes for ATV/UTV access. According to the letter, the easiest routes to open would be Clara Avenue between Trout Road at the north end of South Burrit Avenue. Both of those roads turn into ATV routes as they proceed into Lake Delton and enter the town of Delton. Hillman Road and North Gasser Road are also suggested as a potential route as part of the roads are already ATV routes in the town of Delton, according to the letter.

If Hillman Road, Progressive Drive, Frontage Road West, Zap Drive and Gassar Road all opened for ATV use, a route could be established from one side of the village to the opposite side, according to the letter. If the state opens County Road A as a route, Bunker Drive could also be another route to access Wisconsin Dells while avoiding US Highway 12 in Lake Delton, according to the letter.