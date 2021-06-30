Lake Delton road projects delayed due to COVID-19 could resume

LAKE DELTON — Some village road construction projects that had been placed on hold for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic could restart this year.
Under the current contract with Gasser Construction, reconstruction to Burritt Avenue north to the Xanadu Road intersection will restart in Lake Delton. Village Clerk/Treasurer Kay Mackesey said the construction on Burritt Avenue could probably be completed this summer or fall, possibly after Labor Day.
The work will include full reconstruction of the road and slightly widening it by 2-3 feet to add a bike lane.
Work on Clara Avenue is still on hold until more discussions take place with the town of Delton, since the road is close to the town limits. MSA Project Engineer John Langhans, the village’s engineering consultant, said Gasser Construction will also hold its bid prices for the project on Clara Avenue should it move forward.
Wisconsin Dells council awards $2 million contract Fitzgerald Road improvements, multi-use path construction
The move to restart construction on Burritt Avenue was decided after Langhans shared an update in his report at the village’s June 28 meeting on returning to restarting the projects that were approved in 2019. Trustees discussed with Langhans what needs to be done with construction on the road before Langhans confirmed with the board to communicate with Gasser Construction to authorize resuming the project.
The two road projects on Burritt and Clara Avenue were a part of a bid package bundled with five other road construction projects the village approved in 2019. The roads listed for completion were Progressive, Hilllside and an alley that was a part of Burritt Avenue, Langhans said in a separate interview following the meeting. Those three road projects were completed before village officials decided to halt construction as a cost cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
The cost to reconstruct South Burritt from Xanadu Intersection south to Alcan is estimated at $148,622 while construction on Clara Ave is estimated at $73,343, Mackesey said.
Langhans suggested trustees consider moving reconstruction proposed for Xanadu to STH 23 in spring 2022 and continue discussions at another time due to the need for an urban reconstruction, which includes curb, sidewalk and bike lanes, according to his report. There is room to add a right turn lane at South Highway 23, but the measure would need Department of Transportation approval, according to his report.
Other business
The village board approved with a 5-0-1 vote to ratify the action taken at the Personnel Committee at its meeting held June 17 with Trustee Bernadette Starzyk abstaining. According to the minutes from the personnel meeting, the committee recommended promoting Drew Klemm, the current community service officer, to the a full-time patrol officer with the Lake Delton Police Department. The committee also recommended hiring Phillip Skwor and Scott Albrecht for new positions in the public works department.
The village board approved a Fireworks Possession and Display for Kalahari Resort for July 4. Trustee Cary Brandt abstained.
The Baraboo Bluffs ATV/UTV Club presented a $700 check to the village board to pay for half of the signage and posts to install ATV/UTV signs along the village route for the vehicles to drive within Lake Delton limits. The village officially opened designated streets within the village to ATV/UTVs in early June.
