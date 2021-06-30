Lake Delton road projects delayed due to COVID-19 could resume

LAKE DELTON — Some village road construction projects that had been placed on hold for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic could restart this year.

Under the current contract with Gasser Construction, reconstruction to Burritt Avenue north to the Xanadu Road intersection will restart in Lake Delton. Village Clerk/Treasurer Kay Mackesey said the construction on Burritt Avenue could probably be completed this summer or fall, possibly after Labor Day.

The work will include full reconstruction of the road and slightly widening it by 2-3 feet to add a bike lane.

Work on Clara Avenue is still on hold until more discussions take place with the town of Delton, since the road is close to the town limits. MSA Project Engineer John Langhans, the village’s engineering consultant, said Gasser Construction will also hold its bid prices for the project on Clara Avenue should it move forward.

The move to restart construction on Burritt Avenue was decided after Langhans shared an update in his report at the village’s June 28 meeting on returning to restarting the projects that were approved in 2019. Trustees discussed with Langhans what needs to be done with construction on the road before Langhans confirmed with the board to communicate with Gasser Construction to authorize resuming the project.