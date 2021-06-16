Lake Delton sewage plant receives A score on compliance report, village discusses restocking fish in lake

LAKE DELTON — The village sewage commission received all “A” grades on its annual report for the sewer system.
The state’s annual compliance maintenance report shows Lake Delton met standards in financial management and sewage collection, receiving “A” grades in both categories and totaling 16 points for 2020, according to the report. The village also received a 4.0 GPA. Trustees approved the review of the report at its June 14 meeting at the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building. Trustee Cary Brandt was absent.
According to the report, the sewage’s electricity consumed at the plant averaged 50,500 kWh and 572 therms of natural gas consumed.
Public Works Director Gary Hansen spoke positively about the results of the report.
“We’re on a winning streak the last few years,” he said, adding there haven’t been any reports of sewer overflows, financial management and he hasn’t had issues with pump stations or backups.
Trustee Tom Diehl talked about the department’s work and said the score is a reflection of the work the department does every year.
“Your whole department does a really good job, especially with the collection system,” he said.
Restocking fish
The village is discussing the possibility of restocking fish in Lake Delton.
Steve Droegkamp, a plan commission member and resident of Lake Delton, was present to discuss the possibility of restocking fathead minnows in the lake. He said the Department of Natural Resources contacted him about the possibility of restocking the lake.
Trustee Les Bremer told Droegkamp to bring a proposal to the full board at the village’s next meeting June 28 for trustees to further discuss and consider the idea. Droegkamp said estimated costs would be $3,000 and efforts would be conducted in the fall of this year or spring of next year if the village decides to move forward. The village would need to apply for a permit with the DNR before any fish restocking efforts could begin.
Village Board President John Webb said after the meeting Lake Delton was last stocked with fish three to four years ago. According to the DNR website, the 249-acre lake has panfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye and catfish.
ATV routes open
ATV/UTV routes in Lake Delton are now open.
Hansen said signage was posted along the route in the village June 3. This means ATV/UTV’s can officially drive their vehicles on the marked routes. In April, trustees approved an ordinance permitting ATV/UTV’s to drive on designated roads in Lake Delton but signage had to be posted before the routes could be driven on. Operators can drive on Berry Lane, Clara Avenue, Gasser Road and Commerce Street.
Lake Delton officially opening its roads comes over two months after Wisconsin Dells opened its streets to ATV/UTV access. ATV/UTV’s cannot drive on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, also known as Highway 12, in the village of Lake Delton, where several attractions are located. However, the Wisconsin Dells side of Wisconsin Dells Parkway allows ATV/UTV’s to drive within city limits.
Police Chief Daniel Hardman said in an email the police department is noticing the roads haven’t been used a lot, since word is getting out signs have been posted. However, he said several people have been cited for not using the correct route. He said ATV/UTV operators who do not use the village approved routes will be cited.
