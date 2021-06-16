Lake Delton sewage plant receives A score on compliance report, village discusses restocking fish in lake

Steve Droegkamp, a plan commission member and resident of Lake Delton, was present to discuss the possibility of restocking fathead minnows in the lake. He said the Department of Natural Resources contacted him about the possibility of restocking the lake.

Trustee Les Bremer told Droegkamp to bring a proposal to the full board at the village’s next meeting June 28 for trustees to further discuss and consider the idea. Droegkamp said estimated costs would be $3,000 and efforts would be conducted in the fall of this year or spring of next year if the village decides to move forward. The village would need to apply for a permit with the DNR before any fish restocking efforts could begin.

Village Board President John Webb said after the meeting Lake Delton was last stocked with fish three to four years ago. According to the DNR website, the 249-acre lake has panfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye and catfish.

ATV routes open

ATV/UTV routes in Lake Delton are now open.