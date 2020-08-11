Lake Delton to begin installation of utilities in new police department

Officials in Lake Delton approved about $238,000 for the installation of utilities at the new Lake Delton Police Department, a move they hope will save the project over a month during the later stages of construction.
The Lake Delton Village Board voted unanimously to approve the installation of the utilities at an Aug. 10 regular board meeting after the idea was proposed by board member Tom Diehl.
“Holtz Builders getting utilities into the property will save about 45 days for us that we’ll lose if we don’t do it now,” Diehl said.
The funds will come from the proceeds of a bond sale from earlier this year. According to Diehl, $23.5 million of the bond sale went towards the village’s obligation for the new Wisconsin Dells High School, and $2.2 million of the proceeds are for the police station.
About $1 million of those funds have already been paid back to the village for “expenses incurred to date,” and Diehl said the remaining $1.2 million can only be used for the police station.
The new police station will be built next to the EMS/Fire Department building constructed in 2013.
Outlet event
Although most events in the area are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Delton Village Board is working with local businesses to find safe ways to drive business and traffic back to the area.
The board voted to approve a tent sale by Columbia in the Outlets at the Dells for a period of nine days, making an exception to an ordinance that limits the number of days for such events to three days.
“Under ordinance (we) allow three days,” Diehl said. “Given the constraints of how everyone is suffering in the community Columbia asked for more.”
Columbia will be allowed to erect a tent and granted an activity license for the sale for the period between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, which includes the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“This is important to the ability to drive some traffic to the mall,” Diehl said. “It will certainly also help the other 65 businesses (in the Outlets) that have certainly suffered this summer.”
Other action
In other action during the Aug. 10 meeting, the board:
- Approved an operator’s license applied for by Montserrat Aguilar.
- Approved a resolution setting a public hearing Sept. 28 for discontinuing part of the alley in block 37 Original Plat of Lake Delton.
- Approved the appointment of Diehl as alderman to the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport Commission.
