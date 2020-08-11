Lake Delton to begin installation of utilities in new police department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials in Lake Delton approved about $238,000 for the installation of utilities at the new Lake Delton Police Department, a move they hope will save the project over a month during the later stages of construction.

The Lake Delton Village Board voted unanimously to approve the installation of the utilities at an Aug. 10 regular board meeting after the idea was proposed by board member Tom Diehl.

“Holtz Builders getting utilities into the property will save about 45 days for us that we’ll lose if we don’t do it now,” Diehl said.

The funds will come from the proceeds of a bond sale from earlier this year. According to Diehl, $23.5 million of the bond sale went towards the village’s obligation for the new Wisconsin Dells High School, and $2.2 million of the proceeds are for the police station.

About $1 million of those funds have already been paid back to the village for “expenses incurred to date,” and Diehl said the remaining $1.2 million can only be used for the police station.

The new police station will be built next to the EMS/Fire Department building constructed in 2013.

