Lake Delton tourist rooming house rules could change

LAKE DELTON — Changes could happen to Lake Delton’s tourist rooming house ordinance, which outlines guidelines for short-term rentals such as an Airbnb or VRBO.
The proposed changes, discussed at an Aug. 24 special meeting, include further rules property owners must follow if they own a single-family residence or duplex registered to operate as a tourist rooming house for a period of at least seven days. Another change would update the room tax ordinance for the property owners short-term rentals to register with the village for the collection of room tax money.
Proposed changes to Lake Delton’s Tourist Rooming House ordinance sets further licensing guidelines for properties rented for less than seven days. In addition, it also sets licensing requirements for residential agents to handle complaints, which must be a person residing within 25 miles of the village, and further occupancy requirements. Under the proposed changes, those who want to operate a dwelling as a tourist rooming house must register with the village and condominiums must register with the Condominium Association.
The proposed changes were introduced and the board approved to publish a draft of the ordinance and will further review the proposed amendments at a future meeting, where final action could be taken. The board also approved to extend the village’s moratorium on short- term rentals from Aug. 31 until Sept. 30 to give the board time to review the proposed changes with property owners of short term rentals and answer their questions.
Village Attorney Richard Cross explained reasons for the proposed changes to the ordinances, including preventing neighborhoods from becoming commercial areas, collecting room tax and safety in the neighborhood. The changes to the room tax ordinance are to reflect the evolution of renting property online and the issues it can present, he said. The proposed changes are to require the operators to have a room permit and online companies register with the village so it can track the company. Collecting room tax money from the companies can sometimes be a problem, according to Cross.
“There are lots of these properties out there and it’s a big problem for us,” Cross said.
According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website, “a tourist rooming house is defined as all lodging places and tourist cabins and cottages, other than hotels and motels, in which sleeping accommodations are offered for pay to tourists or transients. It does not include private boarding or rooming houses not accommodating tourists or transients, or bed and breakfast establishments.”
Several property owners of short-term rentals were present Aug. 24 to voice their concern if the new measures were implemented.
“I understand some of the problems you have stated,” said one attendee. “But if you change the ordinance right now and not grandfather anybody in, I want you to realize what you are doing to people that have stuck money into a business venture and you are going to yank that from us.”
Village Trustee Tom Diehl said the proposed changes are for safety reasons in the Lake Delton community.
“Our responsibility of being on this board is to protect the interest of not just you people in this room but the residents and the total economy here, that’s what we are trying to do here,” Diehl said. “Certainly the rental by the night of seven days or less, which the legislature adopted, that puts us in a position we are very vulnerable. I for one, have heard enough complaints from people who have houses on the lake, who own houses in residential neighborhoods where you are having rental by the night that they just decimated their property values because of what is going on.”
Other business
The board approved a conditional use permit for Ben Ruefer to establish a bed and breakfast at 1140 Canyon Rd. on the conditions of Assistant Zoning Administrator Kheli Mason reviewing and verifying parking and occupancy of the site. The item was approved at the plan commission meeting held prior to the board meeting under the same conditions.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.