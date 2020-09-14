Lake Delton tourist rooming laws could create further regulations for property owners

Village Board Trustee John Whitfield said many people in bigger tourist cities have had issues with tourist rooming houses because it takes up many residential units, which drives up housing costs. He said the idea of the proposed changes are to create a balance of commercial and residential needs, especially with the demand for housing.

“That is the basis of what we are trying to do is we are trying to protect the ability of people to move into the area and be employed and work at all these restaurants and bars and resorts and gift shops and be able to live here and work here and keep those businesses open,” Whitfield said. “If you try to rent a place here as a full time resident, there are not a whole lot of places to choose from.”

Cross told the public to look at the proposed changes as a “three-year experiment” to make further changes if needed based on industry rules and trends, since some of the changes won’t go into effect until 2023.

Nora Moffit, a Lake Delton resident who lives at Lighthouse Cove in Lake Delton, shared her challenges as a resident in the condominium. She said units rented for short-term rental are overbooked, which has resulted in noise complaints where she had to call the police.

“My point is I appreciate we are trying to regulate,” Moffit said.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.