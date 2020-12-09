Lake Delton village board approves 2021 operating budget

LAKE DELTON — Village officials approved Lake Delton's 2021 operating budget with no change in the tax levy and adopted changes to its tourist rooming house rules.

The village board approved its general operating budget at $6.3 million, a 2.2% decrease from last year. Village Clerk Kay Mackesey said the village's tax levy remained the same at $3.19 per $1,000 of assessed value. The village's overall mill rate, which includes the combined county, Dells School District, village and Madison Area Technical College levies decreased $.81 cents from last year, she said.

The village’s 2021 operating budget, along with its $519,194 storm water utility, $3 million sewer utility and $1.3 million water utility operating budgets for next year were approved by the board Dec. 7. The village’s premier resort tax and room tax budgets still need the blessing of the village board. Board President John Webb said those two items will be addressed at the board’s next meeting in December.

In the general operating budget for revenue, taxes are projected to decrease 2.48% from $4.412 million to $4.303 million, mainly due to a 28.5% decrease in room tax fund receipts from $700,000 to $500,000. Intergovernmental grants and aid is expected to increase 6% from $1.4 million to $1.5 million and a 36% decrease is budgeted for licenses and permits.