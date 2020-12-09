Lake Delton village board approves 2021 operating budget

LAKE DELTON — Village officials approved Lake Delton's 2021 operating budget with no change in the tax levy and adopted changes to its tourist rooming house rules.
The village board approved its general operating budget at $6.3 million, a 2.2% decrease from last year. Village Clerk Kay Mackesey said the village's tax levy remained the same at $3.19 per $1,000 of assessed value. The village's overall mill rate, which includes the combined county, Dells School District, village and Madison Area Technical College levies decreased $.81 cents from last year, she said.
The village’s 2021 operating budget, along with its $519,194 storm water utility, $3 million sewer utility and $1.3 million water utility operating budgets for next year were approved by the board Dec. 7. The village’s premier resort tax and room tax budgets still need the blessing of the village board. Board President John Webb said those two items will be addressed at the board’s next meeting in December.
In the general operating budget for revenue, taxes are projected to decrease 2.48% from $4.412 million to $4.303 million, mainly due to a 28.5% decrease in room tax fund receipts from $700,000 to $500,000. Intergovernmental grants and aid is expected to increase 6% from $1.4 million to $1.5 million and a 36% decrease is budgeted for licenses and permits.
In expenses, total general government expenses is projected to decrease 5% from $3 million to $2.8 million. The storm water utility operating budget is projected to decrease 4.59% from last year in expenses while the sewer utility operating budget is projected to decrease 1.25% and water utility is expected to increase 4%.
Short-term rental changes
After months of revisions and working out compromises with property owners in the area, village board members unanimously approved the adoption of several changes to its tourist rooming house ordinances.
The changes to Chapters 11, 35 and 66 address issues the village has faced with the collection of room and premier resort tax, safety and noise complaints and providing housing for residents who want to move and live in the Lake Delton area.
Some of the adopted changes include classifying tourist rooming house properties into three classes of annual permits, with Class A allowing seven days or less and Class A PM for a property manager to communicate with the village for rental property for less than 7 days. Class B permits will be issued for dwellings rented between 7 and 29 days.
Support Local Journalism
Condominiums must have authorization from the Condominium Owners Association. The ordinance also states if a unit receives three or more complaints for noise or calls for service within one month, permits may be suspended for up to 30 days. Five or more excessive noise or calls for service complaints within a year may result in the revocation of the permit.
The adopted rules also require property owners to hire a property manager living within 30 minutes of Lake Delton to handle complaints and violations. The owner must operate three or more operating tourist rooming houses in the village of Lake Delton and city of Wisconsin Dells. Property owners must have proof of insurance, according to the ordinance.
The changes to the rules abolish the issuance of Class A permits for short term rentals less than 7 days by 2022-23. According to the ordinance, no single family/duplex residences located in the residential or waterfront commercial zoning districts are eligible for Class A permits, except for those issued prior to Oct. 1, 2020. The sale of the property will result in termination of the Class A permit.
Annual fees were changed with a Class A property manager permit at $500 plus $100 a unit and a renewal fee at $250 plus $50 a unit. Class B permits are $1,000 while inspections are $150 and residential agents cost $100.
Supporting interstate bridge project
The village board unanimously approved a resolution in support of improvements to Interstate Highway 90/94/39 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells. The Department of Transportation announced the project Dec. 8 with the intent of constructing the I-39/90/94 crossing of the Wisconsin River in Columbia County with an estimated cost of $141 million.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the bridge project falls within the 63-mile corridor of I-39/I-90 between Madison and Wisconsin Dells being considered for expansion to address safety and congestion concerns. Final design of the project will begin next year, and construction could start as soon as 2024.
Other business
Shortly after the regular meeting, the board adjourned into closed session. When the board reconvened into open session, it approved an agreement with Richard Cross and Cross Jenks Mercer and Maffei, LLP to serve as its village attorney. The village will pay $12,500 a month for attorney fees for services starting on Jan. 1, 2021 and a fee of $225 per hour for services not covered in the flat fee. Cross currently serves as village attorney.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
