Lake Delton village board candidate withdraws from race, cites conflict of interest

LAKE DELTON — A candidate for Lake Delton village board has withdrawn his candidacy in the upcoming spring election, citing a conflict of interest.

In a letter to the editor to the Dells Events, Aaron Kirby announced he is withdrawing from the trustee race to keep his lease with the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. Kirby, who serves as director of the Lake Delton-based arena, said he learned, after turning in his paperwork to run for trustee, that if elected he would not be able to continue his lease operating the facility.

In a separate email to the Dells Events, Kirby cited state statute as a reason for his announcement, which prohibits profiting from a village owned property.

“At this point my wife and I have decided that serving the community as a trustee at this juncture is not the time,” Kirby stated in the letter. “However, continuing to serve the community through the ice arena and youth athletics, I remain connected to the community. Operating the ice rink brings our community thousands of hotel room nights and millions of dollars of economic impact monies to help keep taxes in the village some of the lowest in the state.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}