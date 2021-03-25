Lake Delton village board candidate withdraws from race, cites conflict of interest

LAKE DELTON — A candidate for Lake Delton village board has withdrawn his candidacy in the upcoming spring election, citing a conflict of interest.
In a letter to the editor to the Dells Events, Aaron Kirby announced he is withdrawing from the trustee race to keep his lease with the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. Kirby, who serves as director of the Lake Delton-based arena, said he learned, after turning in his paperwork to run for trustee, that if elected he would not be able to continue his lease operating the facility.
In a separate email to the Dells Events, Kirby cited state statute as a reason for his announcement, which prohibits profiting from a village owned property.
“At this point my wife and I have decided that serving the community as a trustee at this juncture is not the time,” Kirby stated in the letter. “However, continuing to serve the community through the ice arena and youth athletics, I remain connected to the community. Operating the ice rink brings our community thousands of hotel room nights and millions of dollars of economic impact monies to help keep taxes in the village some of the lowest in the state.”
In 2012, the village offered Kirby a business deal to lease the village-owned building, which hosts a wide array of programs including hockey camps and tournaments, private functions, public skating sessions, and ice skating lessons. The rink is also the part-time home for the Wisconsin Dells-Reedsburg high school hockey team and the Dells Ducks junior hockey team.
Clerk/Treasurer/Coordinator Kay Mackesey said Kirby’s name will still be on the ballot in the April 6 election. She said there has been discussion with the village about his position after he filed his paperwork to run for office. She hadn’t received a copy of the letter or was notified of Kirby’s announcement.
“I’m not aware of the letter, like I say I can’t comment on it,” Mackesey said.
The lease with the ice arena is an annual lease that expires May 1, she said. Mackesey said Kirby leases the building to carry out the ice skating program.
With Kirby out, the race for trustee on the Lake Delton village board is now uncontested with incumbents Joe Eck, Cary Brandt and Tom Diehl vying for the three spots up for election. All four candidates were sent a questionnaire with general and reader submitted questions on March 17. None of the candidates returned the questionnaire before press time March 24.
