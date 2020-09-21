Lake Delton Village Board extends moratorium for tourist rooming houses until Oct. 31

LAKE DELTON — Property owners who own tourist rooming houses in Lake Delton will have their conditional use and housing permits extended until the end of October, based on a village board decision Sept. 14.
The move complements proposed adjustments addressing challenges with the properties and an ordinance will be published following board approval.
The village board unanimously approved to extend the interim moratorium for conditional use permits and housing permits for those who own tourist rooming houses involving residential properties through Oct. 31.
The extension gives village officials time to publish the final version of the proposed changes to the ordinances and further discuss potential solutions with property owners and residents.
The board originally extended the interim moratorium until Aug. 31 at its Aug. 24 meeting, when the village approved to publish a draft of the ordinance for further review. The proposed changes are to address several concerns Lake Delton has faced with tourist rooming houses. Those issues include room tax collection and further rules for properties identified as tourist rooming houses, like noise complaints and controlling the amount of commercial housing in the area.
Village Attorney Richard Cross felt confident the deadline could be met when asked by Village Trustee Tom Diehl if the changes could be made to the draft and published within the time frame.
“If we can’t, we can extend it again,” Cross said.
The change in the moratorium comes as the village board held a special meeting Sept. 8 with property owners, some who lived in other parts of the state outside Lake Delton, and village residents who discussed their views and proposed changes.
Some of those proposed changes include requiring owners and property managers to sign releases allowing the village to access personal finance information from lodging marketplaces to accurately collect room tax money. Another possible change includes the requirement of hiring a property manager within 25 miles of the unit to address complaints.
In the proposed rule changes, no new permits for operating single family and duplex rental properties for less than six days will be allowed. Existing properties already operating as rental units available for less than six days would be eligible for renewal of an annual permit and would need to have a property manager by 2023.
New public works building
Public Works Director Gary Hansen said construction has started on the new public works building and storage shed. Utilities were scheduled to be installed Sept. 15 with footing construction starting soon after. The 12,000 square foot storage and shop will be used for housing equipment for snow removal, sewer and cleaning equipment. The project started construction Aug. 31 and will end at the start of next year, Hansen said.
Other business
Water usage in Lake Delton decreased 22.7% in the village for the month of August compared to last year and 27.8% for the year compared to 2019 numbers. Daily average was 2.1 million gallons while the high was 2.6 million gallons and the low day was Aug. 29 at 1.5 million gallons. Water Operator Troy Locken was not present at the meeting to discuss his report.
The board approved a resolution exempting the Kilbourn Library from the county library tax. Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton have a joint library board.
