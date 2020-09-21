Lake Delton Village Board extends moratorium for tourist rooming houses until Oct. 31

“If we can’t, we can extend it again,” Cross said.

The change in the moratorium comes as the village board held a special meeting Sept. 8 with property owners, some who lived in other parts of the state outside Lake Delton, and village residents who discussed their views and proposed changes.

Some of those proposed changes include requiring owners and property managers to sign releases allowing the village to access personal finance information from lodging marketplaces to accurately collect room tax money. Another possible change includes the requirement of hiring a property manager within 25 miles of the unit to address complaints.

In the proposed rule changes, no new permits for operating single family and duplex rental properties for less than six days will be allowed. Existing properties already operating as rental units available for less than six days would be eligible for renewal of an annual permit and would need to have a property manager by 2023.

New public works building