Lake Delton village board forgives Hiawatha Residence Hall loan due to COVID-19 struggles

LAKE DELTON — Village officials have forgiven a loan debt with a J-1 student visa residence hall in Lake Delton, citing its challenges to financially stay afloat with the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a special meeting held Dec. 10, the village’s community development authority approved to forgive the over $4.4 million loan with Hiawatha Holdings. The amount was the second initial mortgage loan made to the dormitory to construct a two-dorm complex in the first phase of the project in 2014. The item was passed to the village board for further approval at a special meeting shortly after the community development authority met, where village officials agreed to release the loan, according to Kay Mackesey, the village's treasurer/clerk in a Dec. 14 email.
While the debt is forgiven, Hiawatha Holdings will still need to pay $515,723.98 in fees for construction costs of buildings 1 through 4. That decision was made after village officials reconvened into open session after a separate closed session meeting Dec. 7.
Besides forgiving the loan, the village had two other options. One was applying for a USDA loan but that would come with financial risk if the government approved it. The other was do nothing and risk the possibility of foreclosure or bankruptcy. That option would lose any benefit of the dorms operating and the ability to provide housing for J-1 students, according to a document written to the community development authority from trustee and finance chairperson Tom Diehl.
Village Board President John Webb said Dec. 14, the village forgave the debt to assist the dormitory since it lost so much income this year due to the pandemic. He said it’s the only debt the village has with the dormitory.
“This will keep it running seamlessly,” Webb said.
Webb said the loan was supposed to be a five-year balloon note but eventually was extended because Hiawatha’s income didn’t justify paying it off early.
During the summer and fall months, Hiawatha Residence Hall operated at less than 20% occupancy compared to 45% in 2019, according to the document. Year-to-date, the dormitory experienced a 50% loss of revenue and expects even more of a shortfall through mid-January 2021. That's primarily due to the lack of J-1 student visas caused by the HB-1 program suspension issued by President Donald Trump in May to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the document, about 600 students had already received their visas prior to the suspension. Normally, over 5,000 J-1 student workers make up a large portion of the workforce in the Dells’ area. The labor shortage during the summer and fall months forced restaurant owners to shorten hours, attraction owners to close portions of their facilities and limit hours of operations, along with hotel owners limiting the amount of rooms rented.
The Bank of Wisconsin Dells deferred interest and principal payments on the $8 million first mortgage of the project for 12 months in response to the dormitory’s financial struggles, which saved Hiawatha $650,000.
Hiawatha Residence Hall has enough beds to accommodate 1,400 J-1 student workers. The community development authority made its second initial mortgage loan to Hiawatha for $4,491,296 to construct a two-dorm building complex with 168 rooms for Phase I of the project, which was completed in June 2014. A second phase, completed in 2015, added two 84-room buildings.
The construction of the dormitory led to the village investing over $4 million in an incentive program to help large businesses construct their own dormitories. Resorts like Kalahari, Wilderness Resorts and Noah’s Ark have invested a combined $18 million into the construction of its own dorms, which accommodate 1,600 J-1 visa staff members, according to the document.
CFO and COO of Hiawatha Holdings Dan Bullock referred to Diehl for further questions.
