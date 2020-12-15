Lake Delton village board forgives Hiawatha Residence Hall loan due to COVID-19 struggles

Village Board President John Webb said Dec. 14, the village forgave the debt to assist the dormitory since it lost so much income this year due to the pandemic. He said it’s the only debt the village has with the dormitory.

“This will keep it running seamlessly,” Webb said.

Webb said the loan was supposed to be a five-year balloon note but eventually was extended because Hiawatha’s income didn’t justify paying it off early.

During the summer and fall months, Hiawatha Residence Hall operated at less than 20% occupancy compared to 45% in 2019, according to the document. Year-to-date, the dormitory experienced a 50% loss of revenue and expects even more of a shortfall through mid-January 2021. That's primarily due to the lack of J-1 student visas caused by the HB-1 program suspension issued by President Donald Trump in May to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the document, about 600 students had already received their visas prior to the suspension. Normally, over 5,000 J-1 student workers make up a large portion of the workforce in the Dells’ area. The labor shortage during the summer and fall months forced restaurant owners to shorten hours, attraction owners to close portions of their facilities and limit hours of operations, along with hotel owners limiting the amount of rooms rented.