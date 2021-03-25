Longtime Horicon council member faces write-in challenger

He is married to Megan Maas, a hospice registered nurse. His daughter is a student at Bartels Middle School in Portage and his stepson attends St. Stephen School in Horicon.

Maas said his community involvement includes being a longtime public servant at the state level, and also serving on the Horicon Police and Fire Commission since 2014. In addition, his family’s Cramer Cancer Foundation has raised thousands of dollars for family and cancer research over the past decade.

Maas decided to run as a write-in candidate for District 1 following the repeal of the Horicon PFC at last week’s special common council meeting. He said he is running on the platform of transparency so citizens are aware of and have a say in what happens in Horicon. He plans to utilize modern technology to communicate with constituents and said he welcomes open discussion. He said Horicon needs a fresh set of ideas and a fresh set of people who will challenge others.

He said has worked with all levels of government, from local to county to state to federal through his employment and has sat on countless boards, committees and commissions. He also has experience is grant writing, grant administration, budget creation and policy analysis. As a member of Horicon’s PFC, he has served as vice chair and secretary.