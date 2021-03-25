Longtime Horicon council member faces write-in challenger

HORICON — Three incumbents are seeking another term on the Horicon Common Council in the Spring Election, with only one facing a challenger.
Jim Bandsma and Donald Miller are running unopposed, while Susan Hady will square off against write-in candidate Josh Maas for a District 1 seat. The election is April 6, and voting can be done in person at the Horicon City Hall, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon, or by absentee ballot.
Hady and Maas were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected. Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.
Hady:
Hady established Hwy 33 Liquor in Horicon 11 years ago. She sold the business this week and is retiring.
She has been married to Craig Hady for 36 years. In addition to running their family businesses, they have raised three children (two boys and a girl). Hady said her immediate family is growing as she has two grandsons and another grandchild due in September.
She said her enthusiasm for the Horicon community is evident through her involvement as a council member for 11 years and as an owner of multiple local businesses. Hady said she wants the citizens in Horicon and its businesses to thrive, and has donated to various groups and causes in order to build a stronger community. She said although she grew up in the much larger cities of Milwaukee and Greendale, her parents instilled in her the value of a neighborhood and taking care of others.
Hady said she is fiscally conservative and brings a handful of perspectives as a council member. Having experienced both failure and success in various small businesses, she said her resiliency is proof that Horicon has great potential for citizens who want to invest in the community. She said she respects the deferential views of citizens and works to represent the best interests of the city.
Hady has served on the common council and been its personnel and finance committee chair since 2009; she also has chaired the park board and the public safety committee; she has been active on the planning commission, community development authority, historic preservation commission and the Horicon Area Foundation.
“I believe that my fellow constituents should vote for me because I am a woman of my word -- I do what I say and say what I do,” said Hady. “I am always available to listen and help anyone in any way that I can. Even if I do not have the answer, I will use my resources to get you an answer as soon as possible.”
Hady can be reached at (920) 485-0053 or d1a2@cityhoriconwi.us
Maas:
Maas is a programs manager with the Wisconsin DOJ/DCI/WSIC. He will reach 20 years of state public service later this year.
He is married to Megan Maas, a hospice registered nurse. His daughter is a student at Bartels Middle School in Portage and his stepson attends St. Stephen School in Horicon.
Maas said his community involvement includes being a longtime public servant at the state level, and also serving on the Horicon Police and Fire Commission since 2014. In addition, his family’s Cramer Cancer Foundation has raised thousands of dollars for family and cancer research over the past decade.
Maas decided to run as a write-in candidate for District 1 following the repeal of the Horicon PFC at last week’s special common council meeting. He said he is running on the platform of transparency so citizens are aware of and have a say in what happens in Horicon. He plans to utilize modern technology to communicate with constituents and said he welcomes open discussion. He said Horicon needs a fresh set of ideas and a fresh set of people who will challenge others.
He said has worked with all levels of government, from local to county to state to federal through his employment and has sat on countless boards, committees and commissions. He also has experience is grant writing, grant administration, budget creation and policy analysis. As a member of Horicon’s PFC, he has served as vice chair and secretary.
“I have no stake in this other than to improve Horicon for everyone,” Maas said. “I will not go into the council acting like I know all the answers. I understand that it will take me time to learn the little things, but it will not stop me from explaining anything that happens in open session to you.”
Maas can be reached on the Facebook page, "Josh Maas for Horicon City Council" or maas4HoriconCC@gmail.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.