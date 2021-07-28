Longtime Sauk County court commissioner worked to leave behind improved system

After more than three decades of working to help explain court processes to people who are forced to navigate the legal system alone during a custody dispute or divorce proceeding, newly retired Sauk County Family and Judicial Commissioner Leo Grill decided there needed to be a better way.
Before Grill officially stepped down June 4, he had set up a streamlined process to inform people of what paperwork they need in each step of their path through the court system.
“You’re dealing with people, and that shouldn’t be frightening,” Grill said. “It should just be something they understand, and if they understand it, accept the processes; it’s fine.”
Sauk County Circuit Court Michael Screnock credited Grill for his work as he introduced him at the June meeting of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors.
“Commissioner Grill was an essential professional,” Screnock said. “He was highly respected by his peers all around the state. He was a resource to other court commissioners around the state because of his knowledge and his ability.”
Grill, now 62, first came to Baraboo in 1985 after first attending Marquette University and then the University of Wisconsin Law School. He began in private practice, working on family law before prosecuting child support cases for the district attorney’s office but when then commissioner Virginia Wolfe moved to serve as a circuit court judge, he applied for the position.
He said growing up the child of a longtime county board supervisor and public school teacher turned public health department worker, public service was always something he felt held value.
“They were both involved in public service and led me to where I ended up, helping people with whatever they need help with,” Grill said.
Grill said he has also been thankful for his two children and his wife, Laurie, for their support even as they may not have been able to take part in the community in the same way as others because of his position. He said they were always encouraging, even on the hardest days.
Screnock said Grill tackled the most difficult proceedings in the Sauk County Circuit Court system, addressing “high conflict” hearings for people who don’t have lawyers and little knowledge of law.
“In his last years, he was working tirelessly to try to figure out ways we could improve things for our unrepresented parties so they could better understand how to navigate the system,” Screnock said. “When I think of his office in our court system; he was and his office was the MASH unit of the circuit court, and I can promise you, he is no Frank Burns.”
The court commissioner addresses both family hearings and judicial matters, like speeding tickets. Without one, Grill said there would be a “backlog” of cases because of the nature of court systems taking time due to caseloads. And in domestic cases, where there may be the need for child placement or protective orders, there needs to be an expedient answer.
Family cases make up about 75% of the duties of a commissioner, he said, and a majority of the parties who appear have no attorney to explain the law to them.
“To some extent, in your rulings or during the hearing, you have to explain the law and how you’re applying it to the facts of their case,” Grill said. “If they have an understanding of the decisions you’re making it helps them accept decisions even if they aren’t really happy with them.”
Grill said the Wisconsin Court System has “beautiful forms” for people to use for different types of actions, but filling out the form is just the first step. Grill said in recent years his office developed a process to more closely track all actions filed with the family court system. A letter is sent to each of those filers to explain what is needed for the next step to reach their final goal.
Divorce proceedings especially can “get rather complex,” Grill said. Just providing a clear list of all of the information they need to supply to the court can ensure the settlement is divided fairly. He said not only does it ensure people have a better understanding but to create more efficiency within the court system.
Grill even modified the court reporter position when his longtime reporter left the county in 2018. With a digital recorder, the reporter could then take time to evaluate each case and inform Grill of what the next step in each would be.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge James Evenson was a mentor and influential for Grill when he began as commissioner. Grill said when Evenson stepped down in 2016, he noted how people build up an expertise in their field that, unless shared with others, simply disappears when they depart.
Acknowledging that a system doesn’t depend on just one person, Grill said he hopes he’s passed on straightforward knowledge of his time as commissioner and that the work he had done continues even as he steps down. He hopes to return in the near future to run a clinic to help better inform the public on the forms within the legal system.
“You gather knowledge over time, processes and procedures, how to deal with people and when you leave, that goes with you,” Grill said. “But hopefully, if you’ve done things the right way, you should have set up a system whereby people can step into what you did and pick it up.”
