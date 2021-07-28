Longtime Sauk County court commissioner worked to leave behind improved system

He said growing up the child of a longtime county board supervisor and public school teacher turned public health department worker, public service was always something he felt held value.

“They were both involved in public service and led me to where I ended up, helping people with whatever they need help with,” Grill said.

Grill said he has also been thankful for his two children and his wife, Laurie, for their support even as they may not have been able to take part in the community in the same way as others because of his position. He said they were always encouraging, even on the hardest days.

Screnock said Grill tackled the most difficult proceedings in the Sauk County Circuit Court system, addressing “high conflict” hearings for people who don’t have lawyers and little knowledge of law.

“In his last years, he was working tirelessly to try to figure out ways we could improve things for our unrepresented parties so they could better understand how to navigate the system,” Screnock said. “When I think of his office in our court system; he was and his office was the MASH unit of the circuit court, and I can promise you, he is no Frank Burns.”