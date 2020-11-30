Mark Whitfield steps down as Lake Delton Village Board member, reflects on time

LAKE DELTON — After six years in the Lake Delton community and three years on the village board, Mark Whitfield has stepped down from his trustee position.
Whitfield said on Nov. 24 he’s moved to Texas to spend more time with his aging parents and family in the state where he grew up. After relocating multiple times around the country in his four-decade career in the tourism industry, he decided it was time to return back to his home state.
“I kind of wanted to be closer to them in their twilight years,” Whitfield said of moving back to be closer to his parents and family. “I felt like it was time to come home and see them more than once or twice a year.”
Whitfield said he’s taken a new job in the tourism and theme park industry, a field he’s worked in for 42 years. He declined to say where he was working. He was fired from his job as general manager at Noah’s Ark Waterpark in July after he made anti-mask comments in an email to a Sauk County Board member about the county’s proposed mask mandate. Whitfield did not want to answer questions about his dismissal.
The village board appointed Les Bremer to fill Whitfield’s position, a decision the board made unanimously at its Nov. 23 meeting. Bremer lost his seat in the April 2020 election to Whitfield, who won re-election by five votes.
Whitfield said his interest in local government sparked after he served on various visitor and convention bureau boards in other cities through the years. Shortly after moving to Lake Delton, he started attending village board meetings and quickly took interest in village government. He ran unsuccessfully for a trustee position twice before he was appointed to the village board in 2017, he said.
Besides the village board, Whitfield served on the visitor and convention bureau board, as president of the Sauk County Development Corporation and represented Lake Delton on the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Airport Commission, he said. According to Lake Delton’s website, Whitfield also served on the Board of Review, Delton Fire/Ambulance Commission, Parks Lakes & Recreation, Housing & Property Maintenance Committee, Planning Board of Appeals, Sewer Water and Storm Water Committee and the Wisconsin Dells – Lake Delton Sewerage Commission.
Whitfield spoke highly of the friendly residents in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton.
“Not too many people can come into a community and feel the open arms of the people of Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells,” Whitfield said. “The six years I spent there were such a joy.”
Unlike other communities, Lake Delton progressively thinks toward the future, according to Whitfield. For example, the village approved construction of the Hiawatha dormitory for seasonal workers, built in 2014, and, in recent years, gave the nod to a new village police station. He said the village board is constantly looking to the future and how to bring new attractions to the Lake Delton community.
Whitfield wasn’t quick to take credit when asked about his accomplishments. He credits his fellow board members for helping promote and advance projects in the Lake Delton area, like building the new Marriot and Hampton hotels. He said the village has continued to improve and update its efforts on expanding businesses and supporting large, new attractions to bring more people to one of the nation’s top tourists destinations.
“All of those wouldn’t have transpired without the trustees and leadership of the board of directors,” he said.
Village Board President John Webb described Whitfield as detail-orientated and his knowledge in the tourism industry and the Dells area was an asset on the board.
“He gave us some good insight on the airport commission,” Webb said. "He worked well with others."
