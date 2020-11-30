Mark Whitfield steps down as Lake Delton Village Board member, reflects on time

LAKE DELTON — After six years in the Lake Delton community and three years on the village board, Mark Whitfield has stepped down from his trustee position.

Whitfield said on Nov. 24 he’s moved to Texas to spend more time with his aging parents and family in the state where he grew up. After relocating multiple times around the country in his four-decade career in the tourism industry, he decided it was time to return back to his home state.

“I kind of wanted to be closer to them in their twilight years,” Whitfield said of moving back to be closer to his parents and family. “I felt like it was time to come home and see them more than once or twice a year.”

Whitfield said he’s taken a new job in the tourism and theme park industry, a field he’s worked in for 42 years. He declined to say where he was working. He was fired from his job as general manager at Noah’s Ark Waterpark in July after he made anti-mask comments in an email to a Sauk County Board member about the county’s proposed mask mandate. Whitfield did not want to answer questions about his dismissal.