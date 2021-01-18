Mauston adopts new standardized wage structure for city employees

Each step on the scale represents an about 1.25% increase in salary. Under the program the city will recruit for positions using the bottom end of the scale to the mid-point, which Reeg said will allow the city the “flexibility to place candidates at any step in that range based upon their qualifications.”

Council member Steve Leavitt expressed concerns about being forced to give raises according to the scale when the city might not be able to afford the raises.

“The problem I have with this step program is you’re basically locked in,” Leavitt said. “We’ve done fine as a council giving raises for the last, well, at least 8 years I’ve been on.”

Council member Katie Steinke also raised concerns about the financial implications, especially to the city’s mill rate, of implementing the scale, expressing worries that supervisors might give too many exceptional evaluations.

“As a taxpayer of this city, if you can get a $30,000 raise over 10 years if you’re exceptional, not to mention a cost of living… that’s insane,” Steinke said.