Mauston adopts new standardized wage structure for city employees

The city of Mauston is adopting a standardized wage scale for all municipal employees following several months of debate.
Members of the Mauston Common Council ordered a study in August 2020 which looked at wage data from similar communities. From that data a scale was created for each position in the municipality. After numerous tweaks and adjustments, the council adopted the scale to go into effect in 2022.
Employees in the city will be placed on one of the 33 steps in the scale based on a variety of factors, including duration of employment and performance. Once the scale goes into effect employees will receive a zero-step increase for below average performance, one-step for an average performance, two steps for above average and three steps for exceptional. At step 22 and above, employees will receive zero steps for below average, one step for average and above average, and two steps for exceptional. Each year employees will also get a cost of living increase and the scale caps out at step 33.
“(The) idea of adopting a scale gives the council something objective to start with,” said Mauston Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka. “The council will change from year to year, employees will change from time to time… but having something like this in place gives you an objective base, so it’s not a subjective issue every single year.”
City Administrator Randy Reeg said the program could still receive additional changes over the next year.
Each step on the scale represents an about 1.25% increase in salary. Under the program the city will recruit for positions using the bottom end of the scale to the mid-point, which Reeg said will allow the city the “flexibility to place candidates at any step in that range based upon their qualifications.”
Council member Steve Leavitt expressed concerns about being forced to give raises according to the scale when the city might not be able to afford the raises.
“The problem I have with this step program is you’re basically locked in,” Leavitt said. “We’ve done fine as a council giving raises for the last, well, at least 8 years I’ve been on.”
Council member Katie Steinke also raised concerns about the financial implications, especially to the city’s mill rate, of implementing the scale, expressing worries that supervisors might give too many exceptional evaluations.
“As a taxpayer of this city, if you can get a $30,000 raise over 10 years if you’re exceptional, not to mention a cost of living… that’s insane,” Steinke said.
Reeg said there will be two sets of checks and balances to ensure the system is not abused. If there are a disproportionate number of exceptional evaluations Reeg said he will “kick back” the evaluations and work with supervisors to adjust evaluations, and the council will still have to approve increases. He said he will also work on creating an evaluation system that all council members are comfortable with by the time the scale is implemented in 2022.
Although Reeg admitted the city’s mill rate is currently high, the city “might be able” to close a Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district earlier than expected. Reeg projected the city could close the district as early as 2023, allowing for a reduction in the mill rate.
Council member Vicki Wards said she approves of the wage scale because it “takes relationships and personality” out of consideration for raises.
“With some of the problems we’ve had with employees thinking they’re not being fairly paid, this gives us something to point to,” Wards said. “(I) think this is a great start to getting our wages manageable for the job description and not the personality, like we’ve had in the past.”
For 2021, employees will receive a 0% increase for not meeting expectations, 1.2% for meeting expectations, 3% for exceeding expectations, and an increase determined on a case-by-case basis for exceptional performance.
Leavitt voted against implementing the scale, while council members Steinke, Wards, Darryl Teske, Rick Noe, Jim Allaby and Dennis Emery voted to approve the scale.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.