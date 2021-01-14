Mauston council approves Mile Bluff Medical Center's property permit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RJT will install three eight foot by 24 foot shelters on the two properties, which are adjacent to each other. Each of the shelters will be for private use only.

“Obviously, if they have a tornado, they’re really exposed out there,” Goodman said.

Other action

In other action, the council approved the purchase of a one-ton truck and a brush chipper as replacements for equipment that has become old or nearly unusable. Each of the purchases are following the five-year capital plan for major projects and purchases the city approved in December 2019.

The truck will be purchased from Kudick Chevrolet for $51,315.05, which was the low bid for the project. The brush chipper will be purchased from Bandit Industries, a Janesville company, for $21,929.35.

City Administrator Randy Reeg said the purchases exceeded the budget for the projects, but the city has the money available for the purchases.

“It’s a net of $14,000 over what we budget,” Reeg said. “It’s not going to adversely affect the next couple years of capital projects… but it is a little bit over what we planned.”