Mauston council approves Mile Bluff Medical Center's property permit

The Mauston Common Council approved a conditional use permit for Mile Bluff Medical Center to use a newly purchased property for expanded physical therapy, COVID-19 testing, and possibly vaccinations.
The conditional use permit for the Mile Bluff property, located at 690 Kennedy St. in Mauston, was approved unanimously by the Common Council at its Jan. 12 meeting.
“We do anticipate addressing some of the COVID needs from a testing standpoint, not treating out there,” said Mile Bluff CEO Jim O’Keefe during a public hearing on the permit. “There has been some discussion about vaccinations if we need… but long term would be rehab.”
The location previously had a conditional use permit, but the permit expired from the previous owner’s lack of use, according to Mauston Zoning Administrator Tony Goodman.
“They’re required to have a conditional use to operate there,” Goodman said. “There will be no changes structurally to the property.”
Council member Rick Noe expressed appreciation for the project, with the building having been sitting unused.
“It’s nice to see that building come back into use,” Noe said.
The council approved a second conditional use permit for RJT Construction, a Houston, Texas company, to construct tornado shelters for FedEx at 200 and 300 Commercial Street in Mauston.
RJT will install three eight foot by 24 foot shelters on the two properties, which are adjacent to each other. Each of the shelters will be for private use only.
“Obviously, if they have a tornado, they’re really exposed out there,” Goodman said.
Other action
In other action, the council approved the purchase of a one-ton truck and a brush chipper as replacements for equipment that has become old or nearly unusable. Each of the purchases are following the five-year capital plan for major projects and purchases the city approved in December 2019.
The truck will be purchased from Kudick Chevrolet for $51,315.05, which was the low bid for the project. The brush chipper will be purchased from Bandit Industries, a Janesville company, for $21,929.35.
City Administrator Randy Reeg said the purchases exceeded the budget for the projects, but the city has the money available for the purchases.
“It’s a net of $14,000 over what we budget,” Reeg said. “It’s not going to adversely affect the next couple years of capital projects… but it is a little bit over what we planned.”
The brush chipper purchased was not the low bid, coming in at about $100 over the low bid, but Director of Public Works Rob Nelson said the purchase would help save the city more in the long term in labor costs as the chipper will allow employees to immediately turn refuse into mulch, rather than having to stack it and have other employees haul it away.
The council also approved:
- A pay request from Gerke Excavating for the South Union Lift Station Project in the amount of $67,523.80.
- Payment of vouchers in the amount of $1,118,223.49
- The appointments of Gary Purvis to the Police and Fire Commission for a term expiring in 2025, of Dennis Thomas and Sarah Wilke to the Plan Commission for seats expiring in April 2021, and Laura Taake to the Juneau County Agricultural, Industrial, Recreation Society for a three-year term.
