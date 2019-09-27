In what he said was likely the first time in four years, Mayor Rick Dodd broke a 4-4 tie during a Portage Common Council meeting Thursday at the city municipal building, casting the deciding "yes" vote that updated a city animal ordinance.
“Having listened to both of these arguments, I understand where they’re at, but I also believe the safety of the community is probably more important,” Dodd said.
The subject of disagreement between council members was an updated animal at-large ordinance that had already been sent back to the Legislative and Regulatory Committee once for a rewrite after concerns by council member Dennis Nachreiner during a meeting in late August.
It was brought back Sept. 12 with an additional section outlining safety officers’ ability to remove an animal from a dangerous situation, like a hot car or a confined space, if the owner can’t be located. It also addressed Nachreiner’s concern by allowing invisible electric fences to be used for control of an animal.
Nachreiner was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
The issue at hand for members in the most recent discussion was legislating a resident’s actions on their private property. Council members Eric Shimpach and Mark Hahn raised an objection to adopting an ordinance that would do that.
“We’re talking, not about leaving the property, we’re talking about mandating to personal property owners what they must do on their own private property,” Hahn said. “That’s a big difference.”
Shimpach said he would rather see the ordinance draft return to the committee level multiple times and have it “perfect” after lengthy deliberation than pass something substandard because “that’s our job,” he said.
City resident Ryan Novander spoke to council members about his concern for his family and his desire to see the city create law that would enforce punishment of dog owners who don’t keep their animals in check.
You have free articles remaining.
“I just, as a father and a community member, don’t feel safe walking my child down the street,” Novander said. “We have irresponsible animal owners who are not being held accountable. I think I’ve been put in a very unfair situation to go possess a weapon to protect my family walking down these public streets.”
Novander said he understood infringement on private rights was important for council members to discuss. When council member Rita Maas asked whether Novander felt unsafe when animals are kept in property owners’ yards via a tether or different types of fencing, he said he was not. He was specifically concerned about animals leaving the private property and that inconvenience for pet owners shouldn’t be placed above public safety.
Council member Doug Klapper called for the ordinance to be amended in an attempt to clarify that animals would not have to be restrained on private property.
“An animal shall be deemed at-large when not under restraint or control” was the amended language, striking the portion that indicates an animal is at-large when not on the owner’s property, though provisions for an animal under control were kept in the ordinance. It passed 5-3 with Shimpach, Hahn and Maas voting against.
According to the ordinance, an animal is not considered at-large when it is tethered or restrained by a type of fence in its yard, confined within a vehicle, swimming under the control of a capable owner or in the dog park with a proper permit.
Council members Martin Havlovic, Jeffrey Montfort, Klapper and Charles voted in favor of the ordinance change. Allan Radant, Shimpach, Hahn and Maas voted against, requiring the mayor to break the tie with his affirmative vote. Dodd said city laws are applied in a discretionary way.
“We have a lot of ordinances on the books that have leniency built into them,” Dodd said. “If the person’s letting their dog out in the morning to do their duty and it comes right back in, they’re not going to get an ordinance violation, nor should they get a violation. But without this in there, we can’t enforce the ordinance.”
Council also:
- Authorized City Administrator Shawn Murphy and Steve Sobiek, director of Business Development and Planning, to apply for Wisconsin Assessment Money contractor services for environmental assessment on an 8-0 vote.
- Approved a third amendment to a pre-development agreement between Gunderson Construction Co. and the city for a parcel in the business park on an 8-0 vote.
- Approved Bank of Wisconsin Dells to collect property tax payments on an 8-0 vote.
- Approved a lease of farmland agreement with Richard and JoAnn Evans for 237 acres of cropland owned by the city on a 7-1 vote with Havlovic against because he said he felt the rental rate of $85 per acre was too far below market value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)