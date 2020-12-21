Mayor Mike Palm plans to step down after three terms as 'spokesperson' for Baraboo

Mayor Mike Palm can clearly recall the first time he was elected in 2012, and after nine years have passed by quickly, he said this term will be his last.
“I think it’s important for people to realize, in my view, nobody should serve forever,” Palm said.
Palm’s life in public service began during his private career, when he worked for MSA and municipalities throughout the state for 23 years. When he and his family moved to Baraboo in 1988, Palm said they didn’t know a single person, but the family quickly adopted the city as home and that the city did the same.
Palm served as the chairman of the Baraboo Economic Development commission and a board member of the Community Development Authority before deciding to run for office.
“It was a natural transition,” Palm said.
Baraboo Common Council President Joel Petty has worked closely with Palm over the last nine years and commended the mayor for his “hands on” approach to improving the city.
“I think he has done an exceptional job,” Petty said. “He’s been a very present mayor too.”
As for accomplishments during his tenure, Palm has too many to list, he said. Still, he noted some, like a collaboration with Sauk County officials to construct a new $5 million science building in 2015 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus or the construction of the city municipal building.
Palm said he was proud to have helped champion a grassroots legislation campaign that gained bipartisan support at the state capitol for downtown wine walks and to have helped secure a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for $250,000 to help restore the Al. Ringling Theatre.
As for those lingering projects like the Baraboo Public Library expansion or the planned construction of a new combined fire department and EMS building, Palm said he hopes the next person to act as mayor can build upon the work already started.
“It’s never all done,” Palm said. “When is the right time? Nothing is forever.”
Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman said Monday that an unknown number of residents have requested paperwork meant to collect signatures nominating them for the office, but none have been returned yet. The terms for council members Petty, Heather Kierzek, Kathleen Thurow and Tom Kolb end in 2021. Zeman said incumbents Petty, Thurow and Kolb have declared their candidacy for the spring election. A resident named Bob Wood is also running for the district 9 seat held by Thurow.
“It’s important to keep moving the city forward,” Palm said. “When you stagnate, you lose. You need to keep moving.”
That’s what Palm said he plans to do, but he isn’t quite sure with what project or job just yet. He said it could be opening a new downtown business or just using his expertise to aid another business owner who may be looking for new ideas.
“I’m in no way thinking about retirement,” Palm said.
Petty said with Palm having a record of “being a spokesperson” for the city, whoever wants the mayoral position will need to have the hardworking methods of the current office holder.
“I think Mike leaves pretty big shoes to fill,” Petty said. “I’ve seen first hand how hard he works. He’ll be definitely missed.”
