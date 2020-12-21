Mayor Mike Palm plans to step down after three terms as 'spokesperson' for Baraboo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Palm said he was proud to have helped champion a grassroots legislation campaign that gained bipartisan support at the state capitol for downtown wine walks and to have helped secure a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for $250,000 to help restore the Al. Ringling Theatre.

As for those lingering projects like the Baraboo Public Library expansion or the planned construction of a new combined fire department and EMS building, Palm said he hopes the next person to act as mayor can build upon the work already started.

“It’s never all done,” Palm said. “When is the right time? Nothing is forever.”

Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman said Monday that an unknown number of residents have requested paperwork meant to collect signatures nominating them for the office, but none have been returned yet. The terms for council members Petty, Heather Kierzek, Kathleen Thurow and Tom Kolb end in 2021. Zeman said incumbents Petty, Thurow and Kolb have declared their candidacy for the spring election. A resident named Bob Wood is also running for the district 9 seat held by Thurow.

“It’s important to keep moving the city forward,” Palm said. “When you stagnate, you lose. You need to keep moving.”