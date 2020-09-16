 Skip to main content
Mayor orders paid leave for Baraboo police chief
Mayor orders paid leave for Baraboo police chief

Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf speaks during a late June meeting of the Baraboo Common Council. Mayor Mike Palm said Wednesday Schauf has been placed on paid leave for undisclosed reasons.

Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm said Wednesday that Police Chief Mark Schauf has been ordered on paid leave for an undetermined amount of time.

Schauf was placed on leave Tuesday. Under state statutes, it is “the mayor’s responsibility” to make that decision, Palm said. He said could not discuss why the chief was placed on leave.

In the chief's absence, Capt. Rob Sinden is overseeing the department.

Schauf became chief in January 2011. He began his work with the Baraboo department as a sergeant in 1999 after transferring from the Eau Claire Police Department. He became a lieutenant and supervisor of patrol operations in 2002.

Palm said the timeline for addressing the reason for Schauf’s ordered leave, like whether there will be a hearing or some other type of proceeding, is “unknown at this time." Baraboo Common Council will hold a closed session discussion during its meeting Tuesday in which members will be informed on the situation, Palm said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

