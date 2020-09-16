Mayor orders paid leave for Baraboo police chief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm said Wednesday that Police Chief Mark Schauf has been ordered on paid leave for an undetermined amount of time.

Schauf was placed on leave Tuesday. Under state statutes, it is “the mayor’s responsibility” to make that decision, Palm said. He said could not discuss why the chief was placed on leave.

In the chief's absence, Capt. Rob Sinden is overseeing the department.

Schauf became chief in January 2011. He began his work with the Baraboo department as a sergeant in 1999 after transferring from the Eau Claire Police Department. He became a lieutenant and supervisor of patrol operations in 2002.

Palm said the timeline for addressing the reason for Schauf’s ordered leave, like whether there will be a hearing or some other type of proceeding, is “unknown at this time." Baraboo Common Council will hold a closed session discussion during its meeting Tuesday in which members will be informed on the situation, Palm said.

