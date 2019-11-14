Mayor Mike Palm needs someone looking to pursue public service, even if it’s just for five months.
The need arises from a move made by former Baraboo Common Council member Scott Sloan. He officially resides in a residence no longer in Ward 6, which is the one he has represented for the last six years.
Since Sloan announced his intention to move away from his home on Russell Street in late August, no one has stepped forward with interest to serve in the seat.
“Typically, I get several applicants,” Palm said.
In the last two openings requiring appointments, Palm said he had five people submit applications for the job. It’s how Michael Plautz and Heather Kierzek ended up as council members.
But there haven’t been any interested parties and the council has proceeded with its first meeting without Sloan as of Tuesday. Palm said part of the issue is the geography of Ward 6, which is largely industrial.
For those interested in possibly serving on council, they could give it a try for a short time. The position is only open until April, when the spring election determines who will sit on the council. It could be a write-in candidate who claims the spot if no one gets nomination papers filled out before the deadline in the first week of January.
“If someone has the willingness to serve, that’s the most important thing,” Palm said, adding that he usually talks to an applicant about why they want to become involved.
Baraboo council member Joel Petty acknowledged Sloan during Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, recognizing his six years as a member of the governmental body.
“He was an exceptional member of the Finance and Personnel Committee and he was a great person to sit next to all the time we’ve been here,” Petty said. “I’d commend him again for his service and just a wonderful job.”
Attendance at council meetings and certain assigned committees will be part of the appointed member’s duties. Palm said assigning a person to a committee could be aligned with their specialty, like a background in finance likely leading to the person being placed on that committee.
For those who live in Ward 6, applying for the position is simple. Palm is soliciting a letter, either in physical mail form or via email at mpalm@cityofbaraboo.com, which details their interest and a short biography. The current deadline is Nov. 22.
