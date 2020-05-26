Mayoral proclamation extends Portage emergency order through June

A proclamation from Portage Mayor Rick Dodd has extended the city’s state of emergency order through June 30.
“We wanted to make sure we had some rationale or plan that’s going to lead us out of this,” Dodd said, adding that the main concern over transmitting COVID-19 is social gatherings at parks. “We want to make sure people are still aware of it and that they’re still trying to do intervention where they can.”
The proclamation, signed into law Thursday by Dodd, does not limit businesses. It calls for the provisions of a local ordinance that passed allowing the Portage Common Council and its committees to meet via teleconference technology. The proclamation also allows City Administrator Shawn Murphy and Dodd to restore access to city facilities through phases that also ensure cost-effective measures for the city.
“We felt we should put something together,” Murphy said. “We wanted to provide some guidance and recommendations, as well as direction on reopening the city facilities. We’re encouraging businesses and organizations to follow recommendations as much as they can.”
The proclamation does not provide consequences for individuals or businesses not following health guidelines published by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The document states “that all businesses and organizations in the City of Portage are strongly recommended to implement the recommendations” provided by CDC to disinfect public spaces.
Murphy said the city continues to encourage everyone within the city to implement safety practices against the spread of the novel coronavirus by not gathering in groups of more than 10, practicing social distancing of 6 feet and maintaining good hygiene via thorough hand washing and disinfecting practices.
Another provision of the proclamation allows Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke to “temporarily suspend access or use of any city facility that is experiencing significant overcrowding” to the point that health and safety guidelines would be ineffective.
Parks & Recreation Department Manager Toby Monogue said Tuesday he had not heard nor seen any complaints about overcrowding at public parks or spaces. The goal is to only shut locations down as a “last resort.”
“Trying to reopen up and make stuff available to the community, but if we feel there’s a concern with the group sizes, the social distancing requirement; people, you know, not following those expectations, to revisit them having to be closed,” Monogue said, referencing signs throughout facilities that warn visitors. “Let’s not have to make the unfortunate decision of having to close facilities down because of the failure of people to follow guidelines.”
Plans to reopen city parks were developed, in part, using guidance from the state’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan, which was proposed by Gov. Tony Evers during his administration's mandated shutdown. The closures were reversed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13, opening up businesses deemed non-essential about two weeks before Evers' mandate was to end. The Bounce Back plan is currently being implemented by DHS to guide reopening.
Park facilities like the dog park, tennis courts, disc golf course, basketball courts and Silver Lake Beach were opened shortly after the order. The city reopened park playgrounds, the Portage Family Skate Park and park shelters Friday. Public restrooms are set to be opened June 1, though Murphy said out of nine public bathrooms, only about five will be reopened to the public. With limited staff, he and Monogue said they agreed to open only at the more popular park locations because of daily sanitizing practices needed to keep the spaces clean.
City Hall will reopen June 1. The police department reopened its public lobby Tuesday after installing a new glass partition. The fire department is asking visitors to call before coming to the building, but there is also a doorbell, Murphy said. City staff will likely continue on a rotation within City Hall and access to buildings will remain limited until the city reaches Phase 2 of the Bounce Back plan, which requires testing, tracing, tracking and guidelines criteria to be met.
“COVID is still with us, so until we have a vaccine or, essentially a cure for it, we have to keep those precautions in place to try to limit the spread of it as much as possible,” Murphy said.
Though the proclamation extends through the end of June, council members could decide it should not apply or modify it when they consider the document during their meeting Thursday.
