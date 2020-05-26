Mayoral proclamation extends Portage emergency order through June

Murphy said the city continues to encourage everyone within the city to implement safety practices against the spread of the novel coronavirus by not gathering in groups of more than 10, practicing social distancing of 6 feet and maintaining good hygiene via thorough hand washing and disinfecting practices.

Another provision of the proclamation allows Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke to “temporarily suspend access or use of any city facility that is experiencing significant overcrowding” to the point that health and safety guidelines would be ineffective.

Parks & Recreation Department Manager Toby Monogue said Tuesday he had not heard nor seen any complaints about overcrowding at public parks or spaces. The goal is to only shut locations down as a “last resort.”

“Trying to reopen up and make stuff available to the community, but if we feel there’s a concern with the group sizes, the social distancing requirement; people, you know, not following those expectations, to revisit them having to be closed,” Monogue said, referencing signs throughout facilities that warn visitors. “Let’s not have to make the unfortunate decision of having to close facilities down because of the failure of people to follow guidelines.”