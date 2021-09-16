Mayville mulls opening streets to ATV/UTV use

Theresa Pioneers Snowmobile Club member Josh Unger echoed Moede’s concerns over the proposed snowmobile time restrictions and said he was not aware of any problems. He mentioned that it is not uncommon for snowmobilers to ride at night.

“I’d just like you (the council) to leave it as it is and if there are any troubles we revisit it and figure something out from there,” he said.

Later in the meeting, the ordinance change was introduced and the council agreed to put it on the agenda for debate and discussion at the Oct. 11 Common Council meeting.

Council member Gene Frings told those in attendance that suggestions to change certain parts of the ordinance, such as the snowmobile times, could be made at that time.

Following the meeting, Mayor Rob Boelk said it’s the third time the ATV/UTV topic has been brought up since he’s been in office and that the issue has been a split topic for the council in the past.

“It gets to a point where we should put it to referendum — let people vote on it, then whatever happens, happens,” he said.