Mayville mulls opening streets to ATV/UTV use

MAYVILLE – The seats were filled at Mayville’s Common Council meeting Monday night as residents weighed in on the possibility of all-terrain/utility task vehicles being allowed to operate on city streets.
On Aug. 23, the Public Safety Committee approved a draft proposal which could amend the city’s snowmobile and ATV ordinance (section 397-13).
Mayville Police Chief Jim Ketchem provided the committee with potential risk scenarios and his recommendations. Among his suggestions were that vehicle operators hold a valid driver’s license and follow all traffic laws; that vehicles not be allowed on roads where the speed limit exceeds 35 mph; and that operation hours be restricted at night.
The committee’s proposed changes would not allow snowmobile and ATV/UTV use between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. within the city limits. All city-maintained streets, roads and alleys would be designated as ATV/UTV routes unless otherwise posted. The committee also included the operation of golf carts in its proposal.
ATV/UTV clubs would pay for installation of signage at the entries to the city.
Three individuals spoke at the beginning portion of the meeting open to citizen comment.
Chris Neu, owner of Sidelines Tap and president of the Mayville Chamber of Commerce, encouraged the council to open city streets to ATV/UTV use.
He said mopeds are already allowed and drivers are not required to wear helmets, whereas UTVs are four-wheeled machines that usually have seat belts, mirrors, turn signals and head and tail lights.
“We have done the research and know these vehicles are undoubtedly and overwhelmingly safe to operate within city environments,” he said.
Neu said he personally contacted 40 local business owners and managers to gauge their thoughts about the issue.
“I can say the responses I received were 100% positive and many were excited about the possibility of new revenue to come into their businesses,” he said.
He added that the list of businesses endorsing the idea are not only taverns and restaurants, but clothing stores, gas stations, grocery stores, hotels and more. On behalf of the chamber board, he asked the council to change the ordinance to help promote tourism.
“Then we can finally announce every road and now every trail leads to Mayville, and Mayville is open for business,” he said.
Corey Moede, president of Rock River Snowmobile Club, questioned why the proposed amendment change restricted snowmobile use after 9 p.m. Current operation restrictions are between 2 to 6 a.m. He said as a leader of the local club, he was not contacted or made aware of any past problems between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. He said changing the time restrictions will affect snowmobilers coming into town to spend money at local establishments.
Theresa Pioneers Snowmobile Club member Josh Unger echoed Moede’s concerns over the proposed snowmobile time restrictions and said he was not aware of any problems. He mentioned that it is not uncommon for snowmobilers to ride at night.
“I’d just like you (the council) to leave it as it is and if there are any troubles we revisit it and figure something out from there,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the ordinance change was introduced and the council agreed to put it on the agenda for debate and discussion at the Oct. 11 Common Council meeting.
Council member Gene Frings told those in attendance that suggestions to change certain parts of the ordinance, such as the snowmobile times, could be made at that time.
Following the meeting, Mayor Rob Boelk said it’s the third time the ATV/UTV topic has been brought up since he’s been in office and that the issue has been a split topic for the council in the past.
“It gets to a point where we should put it to referendum — let people vote on it, then whatever happens, happens,” he said.
Mayville Police Chief Jim Ketchem said Wednesday that his recommendation to the Public Safety Committee on time restrictions for ATV/UTV use was to have it match the city’s current noise ordinance. Snowmobiles aren’t allowed to operate on streets or private property within the city, but access to a few businesses can be obtained from trails on the west side of the city (i.e. The Mayville Inn, BP gas station and McDonald’s). Trails along the Rock River provide access to Kwik Trip on N. Main St.
He said the possibility of allowing ATV/UTV use on Mayville streets has been an ongoing topic and he thinks there is more support behind it this time. Ketchem said he’s not heard from any citizens who are against it, although some have expressed concerns over noise at night.
Nearby cities, such as Waupun and Juneau, have passed ordinances in recent years to open their streets and other Dodge County municipalities have considered following suit.
