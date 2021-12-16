Mayville streets opening for ATV/UTV use

MAYVILLE – Operating an all-terrain vehicle or utility task vehicle on Mayville’s city streets will be allowed in the New Year.

After many months of discussions, the Mayville Common Council adopted an ordinance at its regular monthly meeting Monday permitting usage of the vehicles within the city. All city-maintained streets, roads and alleys will be designated as ATV/UTV routes unless otherwise posted.

The ordinance doesn’t change snowmobile use hours. The current snowmobile operation restrictions from 2 to 6 a.m. will remain in place.

No members of the public spoke during the portion of the meeting set aside for citizen comments.

Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce President Chris Neu vocalized the chamber board’s support for ATV/UTV use at previous council meetings, asking the council to change the ordinance to help promote tourism.

“Then we can finally announce every road and now every trail leads to Mayville, and Mayville is open for business,” he said in September.