More garbage during pandemic leads to overdrawn Columbia County accounts

If not for the pandemic, Kaminski said the department would have been in the black by at least $75,000.

Board members approved two other fund transfers Monday: $13,000 from contingency to the Columbia County Judicial Court Commissioner’s 2021 budget to pay for contracted court reporters from July through December and roughly $7,300 from contingency to increase the land information director’s compensation.

According to the transfer resolution, there’s a nationwide shortage of qualified court reporters, and neither the state court system nor Judicial Administrative District 5 can provide them to Columbia County anymore. The commissioner’s budget has enough funds to hire private contractors through July for the one day per week they’re needed but contingency money will make up the gap for the rest of the year.