More garbage during pandemic leads to overdrawn Columbia County accounts

Columbia County residents threw away significantly more garbage in 2020 because of the pandemic, resulting in about $85,000 in additional costs to the county.
The Columbia County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Monday the transfer of almost $74,400 from the general fund to cover overdrawn 2020 solid waste accounts.
Greg Kaminski, director of solid waste and recycling, said the overdrawn accounts were mostly due to COVID-19 and people spending more time than usual at home.
“With the pandemic, we were getting a lot more garbage put out this year -- sometimes up to 25% more,” he told the board.
The county budgeted $340,000 for residential waste disposal in 2020 and can’t charge municipalities for any costs above what was contracted, Kaminski said, which means absorbing the extra $85,000.
In addition to its impact on solid waste, the pandemic hit the county recycling center’s budget for another $75,000, he said. Recycling revenue in March and April of 2020 was about half of what it would normally be, and the facility also had to hire temporary workers for more than a month while its Huber employees were quarantined last spring.
If not for the pandemic, Kaminski said the department would have been in the black by at least $75,000.
Board members approved two other fund transfers Monday: $13,000 from contingency to the Columbia County Judicial Court Commissioner’s 2021 budget to pay for contracted court reporters from July through December and roughly $7,300 from contingency to increase the land information director’s compensation.
According to the transfer resolution, there’s a nationwide shortage of qualified court reporters, and neither the state court system nor Judicial Administrative District 5 can provide them to Columbia County anymore. The commissioner’s budget has enough funds to hire private contractors through July for the one day per week they’re needed but contingency money will make up the gap for the rest of the year.
The land information director position will move up in the county compensation schedule to help retain the current employee in that role, Dean Kaderabek, and pay him more fairly for his skills and experience, according to the resolution. County Supervisor Adam Field, Portage, objected to the pay increase because he said it doesn’t make sense on the pay scale and would make Kaderabek one of the five highest paid county employees. The transfer passed 20-6, with supervisors Field, Denise Brusveen, Doug Richmond, Matthew Rohrbeck, Steven Rohrbeck and Eric Shimpach against.
Both the court commissioner’s budget and land information director’s compensation will be reviewed during the 2022 county budget process, the resolutions state.
In other business Monday, the Columbia County Board:
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.