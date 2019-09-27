HORICON — Stop signs are being added in Horicon to assist with the flow of traffic.
At this week’s Horicon Common Council meeting, a section of the municipal code was amended to include stop signs at South Palmatory Street entering Henderson Place, at Henderson Place entering the South Wind Trail loop, and at the intersection of the South Wind Trail loop and the north-south South Wind Trail spur. A new four-way stop is also going up at the intersection of Horicon Street and City View Boulevard.
Council member Richard Marschke said discussion about installing possible stop signs at Division Street and Oak Lane will take place at the Public Safety Committee meeting Oct. 8.
In other action, the council approved the 2020 stray animal contract with the Dodge County Humane Society in the amount of $4,400. The contract covers 40 domestic stray animals and if the number would exceed 40 the city will be charged $175 per animal. Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson told council members the numbers of strays has been much lower than 40 in recent years.
The council also approved an application for the use of Winter Street by the Horicon Historical Society on Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27 for their annual Haunted History Tour.
During public appearances, resident Mary Doughty expressed concern over a denied rental application for the 1909 Jersey building. The Park and Recreation Board is reviewing the need to update policies and procedures for the rental of park buildings.
In non-action discussion, librarian Alexandra Harvancik said she is updating the city’s website information. She also said the Library Board voted to increase its hours next year by opening one hour earlier at no cost to the city. The library will open at 10 a.m.
Police Chief Joseph Adamson stated that city’s bulk pickup will be Oct. 23. All items must be on the curb by 6 a.m. and a list of allowed and excluded items can be found at cityhoriconwi.us. He said a drug drop will be held that same day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.
Horicon has set its trick-or-treat hours from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 26. Council member Jim Bandsma said the fire department is hosting an open house that Saturday at the same time.
