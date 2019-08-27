A new movie theater could possibly develop in Reedsburg.
State Theaters is proposing to construct a six screen, 500-seat capacity movie theater on two parcels of land totaling 1.41 acres on Viking Drive, south of J’s Pub and Grill.
The Reedsburg Common Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding for the project at its Aug. 26 council meeting. The council’s stamp of approval doesn’t guarantee a movie theater will develop in the city, but makes costs a little more feasible for the estimated $2.7 million project.
The agreement with the city states it will provide a forgivable loan amount of $300,0000 in Community Development Block Grant Close money for the project’s land acquisition. One tenth of the loan will be forgiven per every year of operation and the loan will become a grant after ten years of operation. The agreement also places an irrevocable letter of credit of $310,000 until the date the theater is occupied or Dec. 31, 2020 in case the project falls through.
The agreement also states State Theaters must working out an arrangement with Viking Village Foods to use at least 80 stalls in its parking lot for theater parking and the site plan must go to the plan commission for further evaluation.
The building is estimated to contribute an additional $2 million towards the tax base and generate close to $50,000 of annual tax increment revenue towards TID 9.
State Theaters owns five theaters across south central Wisconsin, including two in Platteville and one in Boscobel, Dodgeville and Lancaster. Vierbicher Community Development Consultant said the city approached the theater’s owner, Duane DeYoung, about possibly constructing a theater last fall, after the fate of the Star Cinema theater was realized from the damage the building sustained during the 2018 floods.
DeYoung said he plans to put the 20,800 square foot, metal exterior, steel frame building out to bid and begin construction shortly after. The proposed theater’s scheduled opening date is next spring. He presented his plans at the Reedsburg Industrial and Commercial Development Commission’s Aug. 21 meeting at J’s Pub and Grill, where the commission unanimously approved recommending the item to the council.
DeYoung said the theater will have laser projectors, reclining seats and a digital sound system. Concessions are still in the works but will include standard items, like popcorn and soda. He said the building will also have a 30 to 40 person meeting and party room and is looking to adding a virtual reality gaming system as “alternative entertainment.”
He said the amount of jobs the project will bring haven’t been determined but is looking at two full-time managing positions and eight part-time employees.
City Administrator Tim Becker said a movie theater will help draw people to visit Reedsburg and a great addition for residents to enjoy. Becker added a movie theater was a part of the city’s identity that was lost once its former theater, Star Cinema, announced it was closing due to damage it sustained after last year’s floods.
“We’ve had one for so long and to lose one like that that’s a big deal because we kind of associate having that type of theater available to us,” Becker said in a follow up interview after the meeting.
Mayor David Estes said bringing a movie theater back to the city is the biggest question he’s gotten from citizens.
It isn’t the first investment the city made in establishing a movie theater. In 2010, Star Cinema reopened after it was damaged in the 2008 floods with the city providing an almost $900,000 grant to help in repair costs for the building.
The theater’s owners announced in March the building on Webb Avenue was permanently closed due to damage it sustained in the 2018 floods. Estes said the city is still waiting for word on the federal level if the building can be kept at its location or torn down.
