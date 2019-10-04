After more than 5 months of searching, Baraboo officials announced Friday that a new city administrator has been chosen.
Kennie Downing of Macclenny, Florida, was selected. Downing will begin as the Baraboo city administrator Dec. 2, barring any issues with an approval from Baraboo Common Council, which is set to vote on her hiring Tuesday.
“I’m just overwhelmed and thrilled to be chosen,” Downing said.
For the last two years, Downing has been the county manager of Baker County in Florida. Prior to that, she was a purchasing agent for El Paso County. Downing has a master’s degree in public administration from California State University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University Polytechnic. California is where Downing began her career in government. She has worked for large and small municipalities during her 31-year career.
“I hope I can bring all of that experience to Baraboo to help the mayor and the council achieve their goals,” Downing said, adding she is no stranger to working with a city that has to make tough budgetary decisions.
Downing was selected from 56 initial applicants who applied when the city began seeking current City Administrator Ed Geick’s replacement in May. Geick is set to retire in December. Geick said the city received assistance from GovHR of Northbrook, Illinois, in selecting its candidates.
Five finalists were interviewed by council members, a citizens committee and city department heads as part of the recruitment process. Three of the other finalists came from Wisconsin: Kronenwetter Village Administrator Richard Downey, former Verona City Administrator Jeff Mikorski and Monroe City Administrator Phil Rath. St. John Town Manager Steve Kil of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was the other finalist.
Geick was not part of the hiring process. He likely will remain in his position until mid-December, he said, helping Downing adjust to the role in her first couple weeks. After 44 years in government work, and 15 specifically in Baraboo, Geick said he likely won’t slow down just because he doesn’t have to go into an office every day.
“I tend to be busy,” he said, adding that he intends to keep living in the city. “We enjoy Baraboo very much and it’s a great community to live in.”
Downing intends to live in the city as well. She and her husband, John, will be moving, along with John's parents and their pets. They have already made an offer on a house with plans to stay permanently. Downing said she wants to work for Baraboo until her own retirement.
“Baraboo is a wonderful, small-town city, which I love,” Downing said. “People are so nice. People care about each other, and that’s an agency I want to work for.”
