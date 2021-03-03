New Lisbon approves bid on utility extension, part of Riverstone Apartments project

The city of New Lisbon approved bids on an upcoming project on Allen Road totaling about $201,000 as the city prepares to extend water utilities in the area.

Members of the New Lisbon Common Council approved a bid of $201,096.90 from Gerke Excavating for the project in a joint session with the New Lisbon Utility Commission Feb. 22.

According to Brian Kehrli, a representative from MSA Professional Services, the city received four bids from contractors for the project, which is split into a phase for the upcoming Riverstone Apartments extension and another phase for looping the water main along Allen Road up to the railroad tracks. Gerke Excavating came in with the low bid by a large margin.

“(The bid’s) significantly lower than I thought it would be,” Kehrli said. “They said they were aggressive, said they wanted to get it, and by God they got it.”

The first phase of the project is extending the sewer and water main up to the Riverstone Apartment project, which is being built by Tomah Lumber and is currently under construction. The second phase of the project is completing a water main loop from where phase one stops to the north along Allen Road.

