New Lisbon approves bid on utility extension, part of Riverstone Apartments project

The city of New Lisbon approved bids on an upcoming project on Allen Road totaling about $201,000 as the city prepares to extend water utilities in the area.
Members of the New Lisbon Common Council approved a bid of $201,096.90 from Gerke Excavating for the project in a joint session with the New Lisbon Utility Commission Feb. 22.
According to Brian Kehrli, a representative from MSA Professional Services, the city received four bids from contractors for the project, which is split into a phase for the upcoming Riverstone Apartments extension and another phase for looping the water main along Allen Road up to the railroad tracks. Gerke Excavating came in with the low bid by a large margin.
“(The bid’s) significantly lower than I thought it would be,” Kehrli said. “They said they were aggressive, said they wanted to get it, and by God they got it.”
The first phase of the project is extending the sewer and water main up to the Riverstone Apartment project, which is being built by Tomah Lumber and is currently under construction. The second phase of the project is completing a water main loop from where phase one stops to the north along Allen Road.
“North of Allen Road we’ve got a dead end of water main,” said New Lisbon Public Works Director Nick Wyss. “We have water main already on Allen Road, but it comes just south of the railroad tracks and stops… and we have water to Maple Street, so we have (the section) in between there that is just dead end.”
Wyss said completion of the project will get rid of the dead end, and give all of the residents and businesses in that portion of town another feed into the city’s lines. The project will not require tearing up the majority of the road, with most of the lines in the ditch adjoining the road, though the project will cross Allen Road at at least one point.
“It’s a small project, but it’s a really helpful project,” Wyss said. “It’s a big step to our system.”
In approving the bid, both the council and commission praised Gerke.
“We’re familiar with Gerke,” said Utility Commission President Sheldon La Budda. “They do a good job.”
Both the utility commission and the common council approved the bid unanimously.
In other action before the council, the council approved MSA Professional Services to apply for a lead service line replacement grant, and discussed and decided to move forward with drafting a mandatory lead service line replacement ordinance. The ordinance will be brought up for action during the March meeting of the common council.
