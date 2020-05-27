New Lisbon City Council approves campground changes, delays community pool opening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, changes are coming to Riverside Campground and the opening of the New Lisbon Community Pool is delayed.

The New Lisbon Common Council approved a pair of measures at their most recent meeting, May 18, officially enacting these alterations at the campground and delaying the community pool opening.

To comply with health orders at the county level in Juneau County, the New Lisbon Pool and Park Committee recommended a series of changes at Riverside Campground during this camping season that were then passed by the common council. Shower houses will remain closed until further notice, pavilion use is closed for the whole season, tent camping is banned indefinitely and the campground is currently only allowed to be filled to 50 percent capacity.

Though pavilion usage will be closed for the entire camping season regardless, some of these other restrictions could potentially be eased or lifted altogether in the near future.

“We have another meeting the week of June 8 and we’ll be discussing whether or not we can lighten up some of these restrictions,” said New Lisbon City Clerk/Treasurer Lisa Vinz.

The New Lisbon Community Pool will remain closed through the month of June due to health concerns related to the pandemic.