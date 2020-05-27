New Lisbon City Council approves campground changes, delays community pool opening

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, changes are coming to Riverside Campground and the opening of the New Lisbon Community Pool is delayed.
The New Lisbon Common Council approved a pair of measures at their most recent meeting, May 18, officially enacting these alterations at the campground and delaying the community pool opening.
To comply with health orders at the county level in Juneau County, the New Lisbon Pool and Park Committee recommended a series of changes at Riverside Campground during this camping season that were then passed by the common council. Shower houses will remain closed until further notice, pavilion use is closed for the whole season, tent camping is banned indefinitely and the campground is currently only allowed to be filled to 50 percent capacity.
Though pavilion usage will be closed for the entire camping season regardless, some of these other restrictions could potentially be eased or lifted altogether in the near future.
“We have another meeting the week of June 8 and we’ll be discussing whether or not we can lighten up some of these restrictions,” said New Lisbon City Clerk/Treasurer Lisa Vinz.
The New Lisbon Community Pool will remain closed through the month of June due to health concerns related to the pandemic.
However, Vinz did note that the pool and park committee will reevaluate as to whether or not the community pool could be opened in the near future.
During the meeting, the common council passed a resolution officially terminating a tax incremental district (TID) that had reached its maximum life and was expiring. According to Vinz, this particular TID was created back in 1997 to help promote growth in an industrial area on the west side of the city. Mill Haven Foods and Leer Inc. are among the businesses currently residing in that area.
“When you create a TID, there’s usually certain projects and things like that (it helps finance) and there’s only so long you can keep that tax incremental district open for,” Vinz said. “It has reached its maximum life, so the city had to pass a resolution terminating that TID.”
The common council also approved the final payment request to Americon for the construction of the city’s new public works building, which is completed. The city received its occupancy license for the new building and the transition to it is underway.
At the behest of the Juneau County Tavern League, the common council agreed to reduce 2020-21 alcohol license fees. Class A liquor licenses were reduced from $275 to the minimum of $50, Class B liquor licenses were reduced from $400 to the minimum of $50 and the Class A and Class B beer licenses (normally $100) were waived entirely since there is no minimum required.
The New Lisbon Common Council will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.