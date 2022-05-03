New park plans extinguished in Beaver Dam

The idea to turn an old restaurant property into a new southside park in Beaver Dam has met its fate.

Mayor Becky Glewen said during her ARPA fund update at Monday’s administrative committee meeting, she’s disappointed that a deadline set by the State of Wisconsin was not met.

The city had been looking at the possible property acquisition of 1102 Madison St. using Community Development Block Grant funds since late last fall. CDBG grant funds are focused on underserved areas. Up to $2.5 million in grant funds were requested for the project.

MSA presented a project proposal earlier this year for the development of the neighborhood park. It included property acquisition, demolition of a building and site prep, utilities, lighting, playground, basketball court, shelter, restrooms, sidewalk enhancement, tables, benches, fencing and landscaping.

The City Council decided in closed session March 21 to make an offer on the property for an undisclosed amount.

Glewen said the city was not able to come to an agreement with the property owner on the purchase price before the deadline.

“The state had strict timelines on this that were very tight, so they moved on to another project and another community will receive those funds,” she said.

Glewen noted that she did have “good news” to report on recent grant funding received for two other projects.

The city has been notified it will receive $1.4 million to help with the future reconstruction of a leg of Madison Street. It will also receive $400,000 for the upcoming reconstruction of Curie Street.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.