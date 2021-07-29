New staff, equipment added to Horicon Police and Fire Departments

HORICON – New faces are being added to the Horicon Police and Fire Departments.
The Horicon Common Council approved the hiring of personnel at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Jacob Condon, Mark Frantz III and Garrett Zirzow will join the fire department as paid-on-call members.
Council Member Don Miller said the three candidates went before an executive board and were approved. The membership also voted in favor of the hiring. Horicon disbanded its Police and Fire Commission in March. The hiring process now being used is similar to what it was prior to having a PFC.
Dependent on background check, physical and drug screening outcomes, the hiring of Alexander Fecord as a part-time police officer was approved, as was the hiring of Rebecca Guttmann as a full-time administrative assistant at the police department.
The council also authorized the posting of an employment ad for an additional two part-time officers to fill the police department’s headcount.
The city is still in the process of hiring a new police chief for the HPD. Lieutenant Amy Yahnke has served as interim chief since Chief Joe Adamson retired in April.
The purchase of four body cameras and one squad camera for the Horicon Police Department, which is budgeted in the amount of $10,600, was approved Tuesday. A computer for the department will be purchased for $855 to be paid with funds saved from the cameras and the remaining amount from the general fund.