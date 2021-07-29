 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New staff, equipment added to Horicon Police and Fire Departments
0 Comments
alert top story

New staff, equipment added to Horicon Police and Fire Departments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horicon Public Safety Building

The Horicon Public Safety Building at 220 Ellison St. houses the police department, fire department and EMS. Horicon Common Council approved new police and fire department staff members at Tuesday's council meeting.

 Kelly Simon

HORICON – New faces are being added to the Horicon Police and Fire Departments.

The Horicon Common Council approved the hiring of personnel at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Jacob Condon, Mark Frantz III and Garrett Zirzow will join the fire department as paid-on-call members.

Council Member Don Miller said the three candidates went before an executive board and were approved. The membership also voted in favor of the hiring. Horicon disbanded its Police and Fire Commission in March. The hiring process now being used is similar to what it was prior to having a PFC.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dependent on background check, physical and drug screening outcomes, the hiring of Alexander Fecord as a part-time police officer was approved, as was the hiring of Rebecca Guttmann as a full-time administrative assistant at the police department.

The council also authorized the posting of an employment ad for an additional two part-time officers to fill the police department’s headcount.

The city is still in the process of hiring a new police chief for the HPD. Lieutenant Amy Yahnke has served as interim chief since Chief Joe Adamson retired in April. 

The purchase of four body cameras and one squad camera for the Horicon Police Department, which is budgeted in the amount of $10,600, was approved Tuesday. A computer for the department will be purchased for $855 to be paid with funds saved from the cameras and the remaining amount from the general fund.

The common council voted to move its next monthly meeting to Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Horicon City Hall.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News